PGA Tour Champion Among Notable Names Dealt Tough Blow in Bermuda

The 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship delivered a surprising shakeup Friday, as defending champion Adam Schenk and several other recognizable PGA Tour names failed to qualify for the final two rounds at Port Royal Golf Course.

Schenk’s elimination guarantees a new champion in Bermuda, but his departure was hardly the only notable development. Taylor Pendrith, Cameron Champ, Alejandro Tosti and rising talent Ben James were also among the golfers whose tournaments ended after 36 holes.

The cut line settled at 5-under par, a demanding number that left several players on the wrong side despite finishing their opening two rounds under par.

The results carry added significance with the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall schedule approaching its conclusion. Players still fighting to secure their status for 2027 are running out of opportunities to improve their position, making an early exit particularly costly at this stage of the season.

Defending Champion Schenk Suffers Early Exit in Bermuda

Schenk entered the week with positive memories of Port Royal after capturing his first PGA Tour title at the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The American struggled through an opening-round 75, immediately putting himself in a difficult position. Although he improved significantly with a 69 on Friday, the damage from Thursday proved too much to overcome.

Schenk finished at 2-over par, seven strokes outside the cut line.

Taylor Pendrith, Cameron Champ Fall Just Short of Weekend

Pendrith and Champ both finished at 4-under par, just one stroke away from extending their tournaments.

Pendrith posted rounds of 68 and 70, while Champ arrived at the same total with scores of 70 and 68.

Their performances demonstrated how little room for error existed at Port Royal. Both players broke par in each round, yet neither accumulated enough birdies to remain in contention.

The Argentine opened with a 66, putting himself in a promising position after Thursday’s action. But his second-round 72 erased some of that progress, leaving him alongside Pendrith and Champ at 4-under.

Taylor Montgomery was another golfer who saw an encouraging start turn into disappointment.

Montgomery shot 67 in the opening round and remained within reach of the cut during Friday’s play. A bogey on his final hole, however, ended his hopes of advancing. He completed the tournament at 3-under.

PGA Tour Card Race Adds Pressure to Bermuda Results

Under the PGA Tour’s 2027 eligibility structure, finishing inside the top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings is a crucial pathway to retaining full playing privileges, although golfers can also qualify through other exemption categories.

That creates additional pressure for competitors trying to improve their standing before the season ends.

Making a cut does not guarantee a significant rise in the standings, but it keeps a player in position to earn points with a strong weekend performance. Missing the cut eliminates that possibility entirely.

For players already facing uncertainty about their future schedules, losing an opportunity to accumulate points can have consequences beyond a single tournament.

Several players who survived Friday’s cut did so by the narrowest possible margin, including Kevin Roy, Henrik Norlander, Erik van Rooyen and Brendon Todd.

Their opportunity to compete over the weekend could become especially important as the race for 2027 playing status continues.

Ben James Among Young Golfers Missing the Cut

Ben James entered the championship with expectations that he could make an impact, but he was unable to generate the scoring needed to stay in the field.

James posted rounds of 70 and 71, finishing at 1-under par and four shots short of the cut.

Meanwhile, amateur Austin Lemieux attracted attention for a different reason.

The 30-year-old son of Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux made his PGA Tour debut with his family watching from the gallery.

Lemieux shot 72 and 74 to finish at 4-over, missing the cut but gaining experience competing against established professional golfers.

Miles Russell reached the weekend after finishing the first two rounds at 5-under, while Kihei Akina climbed to 9-under and entered Saturday tied for 13th.