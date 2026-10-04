PGA Tour Champions Leaderboard Features Michael Block In Front

Prior to Sunday’s final round at the Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic, Michael Block sits on top of the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard. He’s currently at 11 under par. Block has become a force on the PGA Tour Champions. Since June 15th, he has earned $326,486 in six starts.

Block became known in the golf world after four stellar rounds at the 2023 PGA Championship. His showmanship and excellent play for a PGA Professional Instructor made it a major to remember. While he failed to replicate that success on the PGA Tour, his play on the PGA Tour Champions indicates he should be a story for years to come. Because Block has played in seven PGA Tour Champions events, he becomes eligible for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Block said, “[My career is] spiraling upwards, which is good. Having a great time. My biggest prerogative right now is to enjoy it. And to be honest, no one says this while they’re playing, but I say, ‘Commit, have fun, enjoy the moment.’ I say it out loud because I really need to. These guys have done this their whole life, so it’s like their office. This is not my office. My office is doing payroll and inventory. This is not my office. So I’m trying to learn the way, but I need to say it out loud.”

Michael Block Sits On Top of the PGA Tour Champions Leaderboard

Block contended at The Ally Challenge before losing his lead in the final round. However, as we have learned over the years, nothing will shake Block’s nearly unreasonable confidence. He wants to prove this week that his self-belief is not inauthentic.

Block said, “To be out here and leading again in one of these events is amazing. I just hope I’ve learned from what happened before. Going into tomorrow, I have no idea who I’m playing with, but I hope it’s a couple of my boys and we’ll have a good time. That’s it.”

So far on the PGA Tour Champions, Block owns two top five finishes and has finished in the top 50 in all of his starts. Because of his t-15 at the 2023 PGA Championship, Block is a superstar now in the world of golf, and it would be special to see him win an event.

Michael Block Could Make History on Sunday With a Win

Regardless of what happens, Block is just going to enjoy his time playing on the circuit. A player like him is not supposed to win, but he embraces the challenge anyway. That type of awareness and belief is both absolutely admirable yet insanely questionable given his status in the world of golf. Sometimes you just have to ‘block’ out the leaderboard and take in the moment.

Block said, “You know what, I don’t look at the leaderboard, I don’t look at my scorecard, I just play golf and that’s it, to be honest. It’s really cool to have people out there because they take my mind off what I’m doing. It helps me a lot because I’m not focusing on where I’m at in the tournament or what I’m shooting that day.”