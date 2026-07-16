PGA Tour Introduces New Limited-Edition Merchandise Collection

The PGA Tour is embracing the world’s game with the launch of PGA Tour FC, a new lifestyle merchandise collaboration created with soccer apparel brand Talisman & Co. Released during one of the busiest weeks on the international sports calendar, the collection blends golf tradition with football culture through a retro-inspired aesthetic that pays tribute to the FIFA World Cup.

The limited-edition collection arrives as golf fans prepare for The Open Championship while soccer supporters are focused on the closing stages of the FIFA World Cup. Rather than treating the overlap as coincidence, the PGA Tour is leaning into the moment with a crossover collection designed for fans of both sports.

The campaign includes a signature cap, collectible sticker packs reminiscent of classic World Cup albums, and soccer-inspired branding on golf balls, and tees that gives the Tour an entirely new visual identity.

A Logo Inspired By Two Iconic Eras

Perhaps the biggest talking point surrounding PGA Tour FC is its logo.

The crest combines the classic PGA Tour shield with design cues from the branding used during the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States. The result is a vintage soccer club aesthetic that feels familiar to longtime football fans while remaining unmistakably PGA Tour.

The reimagined shield reflects the growing popularity of football-inspired streetwear, where retro tournament graphics and heritage club logos have become highly sought-after fashion statements.

The Minnesota-based brand has built its reputation by producing premium soccer-inspired hats and apparel celebrating clubs, national teams and iconic moments from football history. Its products frequently blend nostalgia with modern design.

Golf Continues Embracing Soccer Culture

While golf and soccer may seem like unlikely partners, the two sports have shared increasing crossover in recent years.

Many PGA Tour players are outspoken soccer supporters, regularly attending matches around the world and publicly backing their favorite clubs and national teams. The Tour leaned into that connection by unveiling a playful “starting XI” featuring PGA Tour professionals while promoting the new collection across its social media channels.

The campaign encourages fans to imagine how a team made entirely of golfers might fare on the football pitch, adding a lighthearted element to the merchandise launch.The timing also capitalizes on one of the few periods each year when golf and soccer dominate the sporting conversation simultaneously.

Collectible sticker packs inspired by the iconic Panini-style World Cup albums serve as another nostalgic touch, encouraging fans to engage with the campaign beyond simply purchasing apparel. PGA Tour Pass members received early access before the public release, while additional giveaways have been promoted through Talisman’s social media channels.

Nike Golf Also Embraced the Vintage Look

The PGA Tour is not the only major golf brand looking to the past for design inspiration. Nike Golf has also recently begun reintroducing its vintage Shield logo across a selection of apparel.

Nike originally introduced the Golf Shield in 1998, giving its golf business a distinct visual identity during the company’s expansion into the sport. The emblem was used during an era that included prominent Nike athletes such as Tiger Woods, David Duval and Michelle Wie. According to Skratch, the Shield remained a central part of Nike Golf’s identity from 1998 through 2007.

The company’s more recent use of the logo has been gradual rather than a complete relaunch. Newer Nike Par products have featured the Shield as a relatively subtle design detail, including placement on the back pocket of the brand’s Dri-FIT golf shorts.

Skratch characterized the initial Shield products as a cautious re-entry, featuring clean silhouettes, familiar Nike fits and understated colors rather than a major nostalgia-driven collection. The publication suggested Nike was testing interest in the archival mark while potentially laying the foundation for a larger push.

Nike and PGA Tour FC are different projects, but they reflect the same broader direction in golf apparel. Both are using historic design language to make modern merchandise feel more distinctive. Instead of inventing entirely new identities, brands are returning to logos and visual styles that already carry cultural meaning.