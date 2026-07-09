Jordan Spieth’s Personal News Emerges Weeks Before Open Championship

Jordan Spieth provided a little more clarity on his upcoming PGA Tour schedule with The Open Championship teeing off in less than two weeks. Spieth committed to play another upcoming golf event after the major.

The 3M Open announced that Spieth is the latest marquee name to commit to playing the event which starts on July 23, in Blaine, Minnesota. Spieth joins Scottie Scheffler as two major recent commitments for what is shaping up to be a strong field.

It will mark the first time Spieth has played in the 3M Open during his lengthy PGA career.

“Well, this is huge,” 3M Open Executive Director Hollis Cavner reacted to the Spieth news, per Audacy.com.

“Anytime you can get Jordan Spieth to come play, and with his record and all the majors and everything else that he’s won, he’s an iconic player. And a great guy.”

Scottie Scheffler & Jordan Spieth Committed to Playing in the 3M Open

Spieth is not playing in the Scottish Open which gives the golfer an additional week to prepare for the The Open Championship. As for the 3M, the tournament admitted that the additions of Spieth and Scheffler are a boon for interest in the tournament.

“It creates so much interest with the fan base, and some people that might have been on the fence whether they were going to come out or not,” Cavner explained. “Now all of a sudden, you look at it and you go, you got the No. 1 player in the world.

“You got a former No. 1 who just committed, and all these other greats. We see an instant jump in, in sales.”

The Open Championship: Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy Are Early Favorites in the Golf Odds

Heading into The Open, Scheffler is the early favorite to win the tournament at +550 followed by Rory McIlroy at +850, per FanDuel. Spieth is viewed as much more of a longshot at +5500.

This is for good reason. The golfer is searching for his first major win since 2017 which happened at The Open Championship.

It has also been a while since Spieth won any tournament. Spieth’s last victory came in 2022 at the RBC Heritage.

Jordan Spieth Has Not Won a PGA Tour Event Since 2022

Spieth has his eyes on breaking this drought. The golfer indicated his belief that he can be a contender at upcoming tournaments.

“Jordan wants to get back to winning,” Cavner added. “That’s his goal. I mean, he really wants to get back to winning events and he made that comment.

“He’s like, you know, we got to want to play and he’s close. He’s really close. So I feel good about where we’re at.”

Spieth will not enter The Open with particularly strong form. The golfer finished T58 in the John Deere Classic and T66 at the Travelers Championship.

Additionally, Spieth’s last major finish was T56 at the US Open. Fans will have to look back to May to find Spieth looking in top form following back-to-back top 20 finishes at the PGA Championship and Byron Nelson.