PGA Tour Makes Big Change, Players Applaud Format Overhaul

In a significant shift, the PGA Tour has announced the elimination of the “starting strokes” system for the Tour Championship, effective from the 2025 season. Introduced in 2019, this format assigned players starting scores based on their FedEx Cup standings, with the leader beginning at 10-under par.

While designed to simplify the competition and reward season-long performance, the system faced criticism for being confusing and diminishing the competitive balance. Starting this year, all 30 qualifiers will commence the Tour Championship at even par, reinstating a traditional 72-hole stroke-play format.

The PGA Tour emphasized that this is part of a broader overhaul, outlining three key enhancements to the Tour Championship: the elimination of starting strokes, a more demanding course setup at East Lake, and a more exclusive qualification process to make the event the toughest to reach on the calendar.

Enhancing Competition and Fan Engagement

The decision aligns with feedback from the PGA Tour’s “Fan Forward” initiative, which highlighted a preference for more straightforward and competitive formats. By removing starting strokes, the Tour aims to create a more engaging and fair competition, where every qualifier has an equal opportunity to win the FedEx Cup.

“The Player Advisory Council led a thorough process to respond to what our fans are asking for: The most competitive golf in the world, played for the highest stakes, in the most straightforward and engaging format,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

Player Reactions

Top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler, who won the 2024 FedEx Cup under the previous format, expressed support for the changes.

As a member of the Players Advisory Council, Scheffler emphasized the importance of a fair and challenging conclusion to the season, stating, “Shifting the Tour Championship to a more straight-up format with a tougher course setup makes it easier for fans to follow and provides a more challenging test for players.”

Collin Morikawa, who posted the lowest 72-hole score at East Lake in 2024 but finished second due to the starting strokes system, also welcomed the change. He noted that the new format offers every player a genuine shot at the title, aligning the Tour Championship more closely with other major sporting events.

Xander Schauffele, known for his consistent performances at East Lake, remarked that the revised format is more in line with traditional playoff structures, stating, “Now East Lake and winning the Tour Championship, I think it’s the same thing. Everyone is trying to hoist that trophy, and that part hasn’t changed at all.”

Max Homa added that the previous format often felt anticlimactic, with only a few players realistically in contention by the weekend. He believes the new structure will produce more excitement and a fairer competition.

Implications for the FedEx Cup Race

While the format change promotes equality at the Tour Championship, the PGA Tour is exploring ways to continue rewarding season-long excellence. Discussions are underway regarding potential incentives, such as financial bonuses or advantages in earlier playoff events, for players who perform consistently throughout the season.

“The FedExCup was created in 2007 to recognize season-long performance across the PGA TOUR season,” FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam said. “And now a generation of players have grown up watching the TOUR Championship with dreams of hoisting the ultimate prize.”

These considerations aim to maintain the value of regular-season performance while ensuring the Tour Championship remains a competitive and unpredictable finale.