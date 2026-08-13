Jon Rahm Expected to Announce Major Personal News Amid PGA Tour Rumors

It appears that Jon Rahm’s time with LIV Golf is coming to a close. Could Rahm be headed back to the PGA Tour?

This answer is complicated given the current rules. The Telegraph’s James Corrigan reported that LIV Golf is “resigned” to Rahm’s expected departure at the end of the season.

“Exclusive: Former world No 1 expected to make final decision in coming weeks as sources indicate league is resigned to his departure,” Corigan wrote in an August 13, 2026, story titled, “LIV fears Jon Rahm will quit.”

The news is sure to spark speculation that Rahm will push for a return to the PGA Tour. Fans have already witnessed golfers like Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed bolt LIV Golf for a return to the PGA Tour this season.

“Rahm’s potential return to the PGA Tour could be complicated by the current rules,” No Laying Up podcast posted in an August 13, message on X. “DP World Tour is stepping on LIV’s throat.

“With PGA Tour bans in place for at least a year, they’ll draw significant commitments from former LIV players next season. But you can’t do both anymore. Hard to picture a world where Rahm is not on the DP World Tour next year.”

There continues to be conflicting reports on the future of LIV Golf amid uncertainty regarding the league’s funding.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest golf news.

Jon Rahm Bolted PGA Tour for $300 Million Deal With LIV Golf

Rahm departed the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in December 2023. The star landed a deal with LIV topping $300 million, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

Thus far, Rahm has declined to shed light on his future with LIV Golf beyond this season.

“I’m always optimistic,” Rahm said in July, per Sky Sports. “I play a game for a living. I can’t really be too upset about how things are going in life.

“Even though I’m very frustrated on the course very often, off the course I’m very different to what a lot of people think.”

LIV Golf Is Preparing for Jon Rahm’s Exit: Report

LIV Golf is slated to play in Indianapolis on August 20, followed by the team championship event in Michigan on August 27. Yet, this event appears to be in peril as The Telegraph reported that the championship had been canceled.

“EXCLUSIVE: Fears are growing within LIV Golf that Jon Rahm will soon quit the breakaway league, with the former world No 1 expected to make his final decision in the coming weeks,” The Telegraph detailed in an August 13, post on X.

Will LIV Golf Fold After the 2026 Season?

There had been news that LIV Golf had a new investment which would allow the league to continue beyond this season. Yet, The Athletic’s Gabby Herzig reported that the deal has yet to be finalized.

“LIV Golf says it has a new investor — one that CEO Scott O’Neil insists could support the league for many years to come,” Herzig wrote in an August 13, story titled, “Inside LIV Golf’s financial balancing act and the decisions it faces, including bankruptcy.”

“But behind the scenes, that confidence conflicts with player contracts that are no longer viable and a possible bankruptcy filing in the United States, both issues that must be hurdled before the new financial arrangement can be finalized,” Herzig continued.

“… O’Neil and LIV formally announced that a lead investor had signed a term sheet with the league, approved by its board. While they have yet to identify the investor (or the size of its investment), it’s become clear since the Aug. 5 announcement that BC Partners, specifically its credit division, is involved, and the deal is not near being finalized.”