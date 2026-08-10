Multiple Star Golfers Dealt Unfortunate Career News 4 Days Before PGA Tour Playoffs

The field of golfers has been set for the FedExCup Playoffs ahead of the St. Jude Championship and several stars are on the outside looking in for this week’s tournament. As a reminder, the top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings qualify for the St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

It marks the first event in a three-tournament playoff schedule. The tournament tees off the PGA Tour’s postseason on Thursday, August 13.

Following the event, the top 50 golfers will compete in the BMW Championship. Finally, the top 30 golfers advance to East Lake with a chance to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Let’s take a look at some of the notable golfers who did not qualify for the playoffs.

Keegan Bradley & Jason Day Are Among the Star Golfers to Miss the PGA Tour Playoffs

Captain America Keegan Bradley narrowly missed the playoff field. Bradley finished No. 74 in the standings, just four golfers away from qualifying for the postseason.

Jason Day finished No. 82 as a back issue continued to hamper his play down the stretch. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau are among the other star golfers not to qualify for the playoffs.

Brooks Koepka Labels Missing the Playoffs as ‘Pathetic’

Koepka not only expressed frustration about not competing at St. Jude but opened up about his lack of confidence in the state of his current game. The star hinted that there will be “a lot of changes” this offseason.

“Struck it great. It’s just all in the greens,” Koepka told reporters on August 9. “I don’t know what the deal is. Got zero confidence. Can’t putt. I don’t know. There’s going to be a lot of changes here soon.

“… Yeah, pretty disappointed (not to make the playoffs). I think it’s pretty pathetic that I can’t get through. Zero top tens basically in two years,” Koepka continued.

“To be in the prime of your career and be as good as I think I am, I think that’s very pathetic, disappointing. Just need to go home and completely reevaluate everything.”

Jackson Koivun Is the Final Golfer to Qualify for the PGA Tour Playoffs

It was not all bad news as several golfers made late surges to make the field. 21-year-old golfer Jackson Koivun became the final golfer to qualify for the St. Jude Championship as the young phenom will compete in the playoffs.

“I wanted to make the playoffs, and I knew that was a farfetched goal,” Koivun noted on August 9, per ESPN. “If I told myself back in June that I would be sitting at 70 and waiting it out in Greensboro, I think I’d be pretty happy.

“Just have to go into Memphis, hopefully get there with a carefree attitude, get some good prep work in and try to keep climbing.”

Jordan Spieth & Rickie Fowler Both Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs

Jordan Spieth sits at No. 54 and qualified for the St. Jude Championship. The star has some work to do in order to make the cut to advance to the BMW Championship.

One notable golfer who has a chance to play in all three playoff events is Rickie Fowler. The star heads into the postseason ranked No. 28 which would qualify for the Tour Championship if the standings hold.