PGA Tour Star Neal Shipley Helps Launch Brand New Product

Golf lovers and allergy sufferers can breath a little easier now because an all new product from Zyrtec® is hitting the shelves soon. One that offers a drug-free approach to managing allergy symptoms before they have a chance to start. The launch comes as part of Zyrtec’s ongoing collaboration with the PGA Tour. And PGA Tour player and Zyrtec Brand Ambassador Neal Shipley is helping spread the word about the new product.

Zyrtec’s Brand New Product

Zyrtec Allergen Shield Spray is the first-of-its-kind drug-free nasal mist designed to offer proactive protection against common allergies. Instead of treating symptoms as they come, the spray is meant to be used prior to allergen exposure. It simply creates a lightweight barrier inside the nasal cavity that blocks allergens.

Golfers often travel to new areas and spend time outdoors. With this product, they could potentially improve not only to their golf game, but their overall quality of life.

Neal Shipley Talks Allergies and New Product

Shipley was announced as a Zyrtec Player Ambassador back in March of 2026. Since then, he has been open about how allergies have impacted his game. In an interview with Heavy earlier this year, Shipley described the partnership as a natural fit. He went on to share his own struggles and how he found relief thanks to Zyrtec.

“I feels like it’s such a natural fit,” Shipley said. “I struggle with allergies and I think Zyrtec has helped me with relief for a lot of those symptoms.”

Now, Shipley is helping promote the brand’s latest product, one that takes an all new approach to managing allergies. The new Zyrtec Allergen Shield Spray is drug-free, designed to help prevent allergens from triggering symptoms in the first place. For Shipley, this new product is especially relevant. He often faces unpredictable environments while traveling from tournament to tournament throughout the season.

“One week it’s heavy pine pollen down South, the next it’s something totally different up North. On TOUR, you can’t let the uncertainty affect your game,” Shipley said. “ZYRTEC™ Allergen Shield Spray is always with me. It’s a completely drug-free way that helps me prepare for any city, so I’m ready to go as soon as I arrive.”

PGA Tour x Zyrtec Collaboration

The launch of Allergen Shield Spray highlights the advancements that Zyrtec is making and just how relevant their collaboration with the PGA Tour truly is. A product as seamless and easy to use as a nasal mist often fits more naturally into busy lives, especially those on the PGA Tour.

Golfers spend large periods of time outside, often in conditions that can be difficult to predict. From pollen and grass to dust and other airborne allergens, the environment can change from one tournament stop to the next.

With Allergen Shield Spray, Zyrtec is offering a drug-free option intended to help golfers and other outdoor lovers prepare before exposure occurs. For Shipley, who has suffered with allergies throughout his career, having another tool such as this one could benefit to his game.

As the PGA Tour season continues, Shipley will be one of many players dealing with changing courses, climates and conditions. From now on, however, he’ll have another way to prepare for one of the challenges that can come with a life spent outdoors.