PGA Tour Announces Significant Schedule Changes for 2027 Season

The PGA Tour will look noticeably different in 2027 after officials announced a series of scheduling adjustments that reshape some of the most recognizable stops on the calendar. At the center of the changes is a revamped Florida Swing.

Among the biggest developments is the return of the Cadillac Championship to a March date. The event had been played in May in recent years, but Tour officials are moving it back to a spot that many fans and players associate with the tournament’s traditional place on the schedule.

The Cognizant Classic will now open the Florida portion of the schedule before the Cadillac Championship takes center stage. That adjustment creates a fresh order for players preparing for some of the year’s most prestigious tournaments while maintaining Florida’s status as one of the Tour’s most important destinations.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Gets New Position

One of the Tour’s signature events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, will also find itself in a new spot on the calendar.

Instead of occupying its traditional position before The Players Championship, the Orlando-area event will now be played March 15-21. The tournament will immediately follow one of golf’s biggest weeks and land squarely during the opening stages of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

That overlap could create an interesting dynamic from a sports-viewing perspective. March Madness routinely dominates the American sports landscape, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational will now compete for attention during one of the busiest weeks on the sporting calendar.

May Schedule Receives a New Look

While much of the attention has focused on Florida, the Tour’s May calendar is also undergoing notable changes.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will move up one week and immediately follow the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. That adjustment helps create a smoother transition into the final stretch before the PGA Championship and provides players with another opportunity to fine-tune their games before the year’s second major.

Meanwhile, the Valspar Championship is shifting into a new role. Traditionally played during the Florida Swing, the tournament will now occupy the first week of May.

West Coast Schedule Continues to Evolve

Earlier this year, officials confirmed that The American Express in California’s Coachella Valley would open the campaign, marking a notable shift from the schedule fans have grown accustomed to in recent decades.

The last time the event, then known as the Bob Hope Classic, began a PGA Tour season was in 1985. That year, Lanny Wadkins defeated Craig Stadler in a lengthy five-hole playoff at Indian Wells Country Club.

Another development involves the return of a tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego. According to Golfweek, the event will be held the week after The American Express, ensuring the famed Southern California venue remains an important part of the Tour schedule despite uncertainty surrounding sponsorship.

Longtime title sponsor Farmers Insurance elected not to renew its agreement, leaving the tournament without a naming-rights partner for now. While a replacement sponsor has yet to be announced, Tour officials have confirmed that the event itself will remain on the calendar.