PGA Veteran Quietly Withdraws From Rocket Classic After Brutal First Round

A PGA Tour veteran’s week at the Rocket Classic came to an abrupt end after he quietly withdrew following a brutal opening round.

His first-round performance helps explain the timing of the withdrawal, though plenty of questions remain about exactly what prompted his early exit.

Patrick Rodgers signed for a 7-over 77 on Thursday at Detroit Golf Club, leaving him in a tie for 144th on the 147-player leaderboard, according to the FOX Sports results. He went off at 12:21 p.m. ET alongside Beau Hossler and Michael Thorbjornsen.

PGA Tour Communications confirmed the withdrawal after the round. No official reason came with it.

The par-70 layout surrendered birdies all afternoon. Rodgers collected almost none of them.

Patrick Rodgers Withdrawal Follows Back Injury Layoff

Rodgers pulled out of the John Deere Classic in early July, hours ahead of his tee time, with a back injury, according to Golf Monthly writer Jonny Leighfield. He sat out the ISCO Championship the following week for the same reason, then returned at the 3M Open, opened with a 77 and missed the cut. Thursday marked his second 77 in three competitive rounds.

He entered the week ranked 50th in 2026 earnings with $2,295,890 across 19 starts.

The 34-year-old from Avon, Indiana, reached the PGA Tour with one of the loudest college resumes in the modern game. Rodgers won 11 times at Stanford, matching Tiger Woods’ school record, and swept the Haskins, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus awards in 2014.

Twelve seasons later, the professional trophy case remains empty. Rodgers made his 329th Tour start at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May with better than $20 million in career earnings and no victory, according to Golf Digest reporting. Only three players in Tour history have banked more money without a tour trophy.

“Struggle shapes you. Failure teaches you. And resilience becomes its own quiet superpower,” Rodgers wrote in a letter to himself, published by PGATour.com in May. “I’m still here. I’m still going.”

Four runner-up finishes. Two playoff losses. One Korn Ferry Tour title, won in Colombia in 2015.

Detroit has never been productive for him either. Rodgers had made the cut in four of five prior Rocket Classic appearances without finishing inside the top 30.

ROCKET CLASSIC — ROUND 1 LEADERBOARD Detroit Golf Club • Detroit, MI • Round 1 Complete POS PLAYER CTY SCORE R1 ODDS 1 Peter Malnati USA -9 61 +2700 T2 Rickie Fowler USA -7 63 +850 T2 Ryan Gerard USA -7 63 +750 T4 Patrick Fishburn USA -6 64 +5000 T4 Patrick Cantlay USA -6 64 +700 T6 Michael Kim USA -5 65 +3500 T6 Chris Kirk USA -5 65 +4500 T6 Keegan Bradley USA -5 65 +2200 T6 Stephan Jaeger GER -5 65 +4500 T6 Doug Ghim USA -5 65 +3000 T6 Michael Brennan USA -5 65 +2000 T6 Hayden Springer USA -5 65 +10000 T13 Emiliano Grillo ARG -4 66 +6500 T13 Mark Hubbard USA -4 66 +12500 T13 Ricky Castillo USA -4 66 +8000 T13 Xander Schauffele USA -4 66 +1500 T13 Kevin Yu TPE -4 66 +6000 T13 Brandt Snedeker USA -4 66 +22500 T13 Johnny Keefer USA -4 66 +4500 T13 Matthieu Pavon FRA -4 66 +15000 T13 Rico Hoey PHI -4 66 +10000 T13 Ryo Hisatsune JPN -4 66 +4000 T13 Jordan Smith ENG -4 66 +4500 T13 Nicolai Højgaard DEN -4 66 +3000 T13 Luke Clanton USA -4 66 +15000 T13 Jackson Suber USA -4 66 +4000 T27 Russell Henley USA -3 67 +3500 T27 Hideki Matsuyama JPN -3 67 +3300 T27 Sungjae Im KOR -3 67 +7000 T27 Cameron Young USA -3 67 +3300 T27 Jake Knapp USA -3 67 +3300 T27 Corey Conners CAN -3 67 +7000 T27 Harris English USA -3 67 +5500 T27 J.J. Spaun USA -3 67 — T27 Eric Cole USA -3 67 +7000 T27 Davis Thompson USA -3 67 +5500 T27 Gordon Sargent USA -3 67 +25000 T27 Neal Shipley USA -3 67 +17500 T27 Ben James USA -3 67 +10000 T27 David Lipsky USA -3 67 +25000 T27 Thorbjørn Olesen DEN -3 67 +22500 T27 Matt Wallace ENG -3 67 +10000 T27 Adam Schenk USA -3 67 +75000 T27 Dylan Wu USA -3 67 +75000 T27 Austin Eckroat USA -3 67 +25000 T27 Adrien Saddier FRA -3 67 +35000 T27 William Jennings (a) USA -3 67 +15000 Selected notable players — T47 through T93 T47 Jordan Spieth USA -2 68 +12500 T47 Tony Finau USA -2 68 +17500 T47 Akshay Bhatia USA -2 68 +8000 T47 Chris Gotterup USA -2 68 +3000 T69 Si Woo Kim KOR -1 69 +7000 T69 Cameron Young USA -1 69 +3300 T108 Wyndham Clark USA +1 71 +17500 T115 Nick Dunlap USA +2 72 +100000 T115 Webb Simpson USA +2 72 +100000 T128 Lucas Glover USA +3 73 +100000 WD Patrick Rodgers USA WD 77* — (a) = amateur. * = withdrew mid-round. T47–T93 group condensed to notable names. Source: PGA Tour / FedExCup standings.

Rocket Classic Leaderboard Without Patrick Rodgers

Peter Malnati owns the first-round lead at 9-under 61, a career low that tied the tournament record, according to the Associated Press. Rickie Fowler and Ryan Gerard sit two back at 63. Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn shot 64.

Michael Brennan started 2 over through four holes, then ran off eight consecutive birdies on his way to a 65. Xander Schauffele posted a 66. World No. 3 Cameron Young managed a 1-under 69.

Detroit Golf Club reopened this season after a $16 million restoration that converted two par 5s into par 4s.

This is the eighth and final Rocket Classic. Rocket Companies declined its option for 2027 ahead of the Tour’s coming schedule overhaul, and six players had already withdrawn before the first tee shot, according to Newsweek writer Andrew McCarty. Jason Day and Brooks Koepka were among them.

Defending champion Aldrich Potgieter, who broke through here last year, is back.

Detroit and next week’s Wyndham Championship are the last two stops before the top 70 advance to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Three rounds remain in the life of the Rocket Classic.