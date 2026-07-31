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PGA Veteran Quietly Withdraws From Rocket Classic After Brutal First Round

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Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic
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A PGA Tour veteran quietly withdrew from the Rocket Classic following a brutal opening round, bringing his tournament to an early end.

A PGA Tour veteran’s week at the Rocket Classic came to an abrupt end after he quietly withdrew following a brutal opening round.

His first-round performance helps explain the timing of the withdrawal, though plenty of questions remain about exactly what prompted his early exit.

Patrick Rodgers signed for a 7-over 77 on Thursday at Detroit Golf Club, leaving him in a tie for 144th on the 147-player leaderboard, according to the FOX Sports results. He went off at 12:21 p.m. ET alongside Beau Hossler and Michael Thorbjornsen.

PGA Tour Communications confirmed the withdrawal after the round. No official reason came with it.

The par-70 layout surrendered birdies all afternoon. Rodgers collected almost none of them.

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Rodgers pulled out of the John Deere Classic in early July, hours ahead of his tee time, with a back injury, according to Golf Monthly writer Jonny Leighfield. He sat out the ISCO Championship the following week for the same reason, then returned at the 3M Open, opened with a 77 and missed the cut. Thursday marked his second 77 in three competitive rounds.

He entered the week ranked 50th in 2026 earnings with $2,295,890 across 19 starts.

The 34-year-old from Avon, Indiana, reached the PGA Tour with one of the loudest college resumes in the modern game. Rodgers won 11 times at Stanford, matching Tiger Woods’ school record, and swept the Haskins, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus awards in 2014.

Twelve seasons later, the professional trophy case remains empty. Rodgers made his 329th Tour start at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May with better than $20 million in career earnings and no victory, according to Golf Digest reporting. Only three players in Tour history have banked more money without a tour trophy.

“Struggle shapes you. Failure teaches you. And resilience becomes its own quiet superpower,” Rodgers wrote in a letter to himself, published by PGATour.com in May. “I’m still here. I’m still going.”

Four runner-up finishes. Two playoff losses. One Korn Ferry Tour title, won in Colombia in 2015.

Detroit has never been productive for him either. Rodgers had made the cut in four of five prior Rocket Classic appearances without finishing inside the top 30.

ROCKET CLASSIC — ROUND 1 LEADERBOARD
Detroit Golf Club • Detroit, MI • Round 1 Complete
POS PLAYER CTY SCORE R1 ODDS
1 Peter Malnati USA -9 61 +2700
T2 Rickie Fowler USA -7 63 +850
T2 Ryan Gerard USA -7 63 +750
T4 Patrick Fishburn USA -6 64 +5000
T4 Patrick Cantlay USA -6 64 +700
T6 Michael Kim USA -5 65 +3500
T6 Chris Kirk USA -5 65 +4500
T6 Keegan Bradley USA -5 65 +2200
T6 Stephan Jaeger GER -5 65 +4500
T6 Doug Ghim USA -5 65 +3000
T6 Michael Brennan USA -5 65 +2000
T6 Hayden Springer USA -5 65 +10000
T13 Emiliano Grillo ARG -4 66 +6500
T13 Mark Hubbard USA -4 66 +12500
T13 Ricky Castillo USA -4 66 +8000
T13 Xander Schauffele USA -4 66 +1500
T13 Kevin Yu TPE -4 66 +6000
T13 Brandt Snedeker USA -4 66 +22500
T13 Johnny Keefer USA -4 66 +4500
T13 Matthieu Pavon FRA -4 66 +15000
T13 Rico Hoey PHI -4 66 +10000
T13 Ryo Hisatsune JPN -4 66 +4000
T13 Jordan Smith ENG -4 66 +4500
T13 Nicolai Højgaard DEN -4 66 +3000
T13 Luke Clanton USA -4 66 +15000
T13 Jackson Suber USA -4 66 +4000
T27 Russell Henley USA -3 67 +3500
T27 Hideki Matsuyama JPN -3 67 +3300
T27 Sungjae Im KOR -3 67 +7000
T27 Cameron Young USA -3 67 +3300
T27 Jake Knapp USA -3 67 +3300
T27 Corey Conners CAN -3 67 +7000
T27 Harris English USA -3 67 +5500
T27 J.J. Spaun USA -3 67
T27 Eric Cole USA -3 67 +7000
T27 Davis Thompson USA -3 67 +5500
T27 Gordon Sargent USA -3 67 +25000
T27 Neal Shipley USA -3 67 +17500
T27 Ben James USA -3 67 +10000
T27 David Lipsky USA -3 67 +25000
T27 Thorbjørn Olesen DEN -3 67 +22500
T27 Matt Wallace ENG -3 67 +10000
T27 Adam Schenk USA -3 67 +75000
T27 Dylan Wu USA -3 67 +75000
T27 Austin Eckroat USA -3 67 +25000
T27 Adrien Saddier FRA -3 67 +35000
T27 William Jennings (a) USA -3 67 +15000
Selected notable players — T47 through T93
T47 Jordan Spieth USA -2 68 +12500
T47 Tony Finau USA -2 68 +17500
T47 Akshay Bhatia USA -2 68 +8000
T47 Chris Gotterup USA -2 68 +3000
T69 Si Woo Kim KOR -1 69 +7000
T69 Cameron Young USA -1 69 +3300
T108 Wyndham Clark USA +1 71 +17500
T115 Nick Dunlap USA +2 72 +100000
T115 Webb Simpson USA +2 72 +100000
T128 Lucas Glover USA +3 73 +100000
WD Patrick Rodgers USA WD 77*
(a) = amateur. * = withdrew mid-round. T47–T93 group condensed to notable names. Source: PGA Tour / FedExCup standings.

Rocket Classic Leaderboard Without Patrick Rodgers

Peter Malnati owns the first-round lead at 9-under 61, a career low that tied the tournament record, according to the Associated Press. Rickie Fowler and Ryan Gerard sit two back at 63. Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn shot 64.

Michael Brennan started 2 over through four holes, then ran off eight consecutive birdies on his way to a 65. Xander Schauffele posted a 66. World No. 3 Cameron Young managed a 1-under 69.

Detroit Golf Club reopened this season after a $16 million restoration that converted two par 5s into par 4s.

This is the eighth and final Rocket Classic. Rocket Companies declined its option for 2027 ahead of the Tour’s coming schedule overhaul, and six players had already withdrawn before the first tee shot, according to Newsweek writer Andrew McCarty. Jason Day and Brooks Koepka were among them.

Defending champion Aldrich Potgieter, who broke through here last year, is back.

Detroit and next week’s Wyndham Championship are the last two stops before the top 70 advance to the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Three rounds remain in the life of the Rocket Classic.

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Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

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PGA Veteran Quietly Withdraws From Rocket Classic After Brutal First Round

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