New Details Emerge on Phil Mickelson and Wife Amy’s Family Health Crisis

Phil Mickelson saw his golf woes deepen with a new report detailing alleged lewd conduct over the course of many years, and the report also sheds new light on the health crisis that Phil and wife Amy Mickelson have faced.

The golfer announced earlier this year that he was taking leave from LIV and backing out of the Masters as the family dealt with an unspecified crisis. The report from golf insider Alan Shipnuck published in Skratch included interviews with several people who have known or worked with Mickelson, alleging that he had several instances of inappropriate conduct both in private and public.

The report also identifies the source of the health crisis that has taken Mickelson away from the sport indefinitely.

Phil Mickelson’s Health Crisis Revealed

Shipnuck shed light on the health matter that sidelined Mickelson, noting that he stepped away from LIV and took a quieter public persona amid the crisis. The report revealed that it was a child, not Phil or Amy Mickelson, dealing with the health issue.

“The one-time social media muckraker has gone radio silent,” Shipnuck reported. “Mickelson missed the first four tournaments of the LIV season citing a ‘family health matter’ and, indeed, one of his children had been unwell, according to friends of the family.”

Mickelson has been engulfed in controversy for the last several weeks. Golf Digest reported last month that Mickelson was kicked out of his home club, The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, after he was accused of inappropriate physical contact and conduct with a female employee. Mickelson denied wrongdoing, later saying through a lawyer that he resigned from the club.

Shipnuck’s new report included other allegations against Mickelson, including a claim that he inappropriately propositioned the wife of a fellow golfer, with the woman claiming she wanted to come forward and speak out.

Phil Mickelson Pushes Back Against New Claims

Mickelson’s representatives issued a statement calling the story “false and misleading.”