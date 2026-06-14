Phil Mickelson Exposed for ‘Sinister’ Mind Games at First LIV Golf Event

Kevin Van Valkenburg’s recent column for Fried Egg Golf has brought renewed attention to Phil Mickelson’s public image, just days after Golf Digest published allegations involving the six-time major champion and The Farms Golf Club in California.

Mickelson has been away from competitive golf while dealing with what his representatives have described as a family health matter. He will not compete in this week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. At the same time, discussion around the LIV Golf figure has intensified following both Golf Digest’s reporting and Van Valkenburg’s personal account of his first encounter with Mickelson at LIV Golf’s inaugural event in 2022.

Kevin Van Valkenburg Recalls Phil Mickelson Encounter at First LIV Golf Event

Writing for Fried Egg Golf, Kevin Van Valkenburg revisited LIV Golf’s debut event at Centurion Club outside London in 2022, where Mickelson made his first public appearance after controversy surrounding comments he made to author Alan Shipnuck about Saudi Arabia and LIV Golf.

During Mickelson’s press conference, Van Valkenburg wrote that the golfer attempted to project remorse, quoting Mickelson as saying: “I’ve said and done a lot of things that I regret. I’m sorry for that and sorry for the hurt it caused a lot of people.”

Later that day, Van Valkenburg said two men approached him on behalf of Mickelson while he was covering the pro-am event.

According to the journalist, the men told him, “Phil just wanted you to know how much he enjoys your work and how much he respects you. He really appreciates how objective you’ve been over the years. He’s a big fan.”

Van Valkenburg admitted the interaction initially left an impression on him. However, he later concluded that Mickelson’s actions were strategic rather than personal.

Reflecting on the experience, he wrote: “He is playing me, just like he’s played people for years.”

Van Valkenburg also described how his opinion of Mickelson has evolved over time, writing that he once resisted claims from fellow journalists that the golfer’s public image differed significantly from his private behavior.

Golf Digest Report Adds New Scrutiny to Phil Mickelson

The Fried Egg Golf column was published amid continuing attention surrounding Golf Digest’s recent report involving Mickelson and The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

Golf Digest’s Joel Beall reported that a female club employee accused Mickelson of making “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” before a round of golf earlier this year. According to Golf Digest, club officials investigated the complaint, confronted Mickelson during his round and instructed him to leave the property.

The Farms Golf Club later issued a statement to Golf Digest saying: “Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

Mickelson’s representatives disputed aspects of the reporting.

A spokesperson told Golf Digest: “Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

Attorney Tom Clare also stated: “There is a great deal of misinformation circulating and, while Phil’s full attention is devoted to a private family health matter, he has retained defamation counsel and is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumors.”

As the latest developments unfold, Van Valkenburg’s account has added another layer to ongoing discussions surrounding Mickelson’s public persona, a topic that has remained under scrutiny throughout his involvement with LIV Golf and several off-course controversies over the past decade.