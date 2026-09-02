Phil Mickelson Faces New Career Uncertainty Amid Ongoing Family Crisis

Phil Mickelson took a long break from golf in 2025 as he navigated a family crisis, stepping away from LIV Golf and sitting out all major tournaments.

Mickelson could have even more uncertainty ahead amid troubling reports about the future of the upstart golf league and its financial instability. Some golf insiders have predicted that Mickelson will have a murky professional future if LIV folds, and a new report indicates that the league’s plans for 2027 are far from clear.

Phil Mickelson’s Golf Future Uncertain for 2027

As David Rumsey of Front Office Sports reported, LIV Golf is entering a new era starting September 1, which is the final day of employment for the majority of the league’s employees. Rumsey noted that most are being laid off with the Saudi PIF takes over, which has brought more uncertainty about the future of the league.

“Bankruptcy is a likely next step for LIV, which remains in talks with BC Partners Credit about a potential new funding deal; LIV had been seeking between $250 million and $350 million in new money,” Rumsey reported, noting that a financial restructuring would come next for the transition to “LIV 2.0.”

While there are plans to create a league that would be majority-owned by players, there is one critical piece missing — a golf schedule.

“Should LIV sort out its new financial reality, creating a 2027 schedule will be a crucial next step,” Rumsey wrote. “The PGA Tour released its full 2027 schedule last week. The entire 2027 DP World Tour schedule has not been announced yet but many event dates have been confirmed.”

While some golfers could have a chance to rejoin the PGA Tour, that option appears to be closed for Mickelson. Former PGA Tour pro Mark Allen said on the “Talk Birdie To Me” podcast that Mickelson’s professional golf career may have reached its end.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for him to play golf again at a high level,” Allen said. “Even if LIV continues in some form, I’m not sure he’ll be part of it. It’s a sad way for it to end.”

Phil Mickelson Took Long Break From Golf

Mickelson had already been sidelined for most of the LIV Golf season as he navigated through a family crisis. Golf insider Alan Shipnuck shared more details in a report published in Skratch that also included allegations of improper conduct from the golf legend.

The report noted that the crisis was with one of the golfer’s children, not with Phil or wife Amy Mickelson.

“The one-time social media muckraker has gone radio silent,” Shipnuck reported. “Mickelson missed the first four tournaments of the LIV season citing a ‘family health matter’ and, indeed, one of his children had been unwell, according to friends of the family.”