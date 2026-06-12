Phil Mickelson’s Golf Future Faces New Questions Amid Assault Allegations and LIV Uncertainty

Phil Mickelson’s future in professional golf is facing renewed scrutiny following a report that his membership at a Southern California golf club was terminated after allegations involving a female employee.

The six-time major champion has already missed much of the 2026 season while dealing with a family health matter. Now, questions about his return to competition have intensified as uncertainty also looms over the future of LIV Golf.

According to Golf Digest, Mickelson’s membership at The Farms Golf Club in San Diego County was canceled following an alleged incident involving a club employee earlier this year.

The report comes as Mickelson remains away from professional golf and has not competed since March.

Assault Allegations Prompt Response From Phil Mickelson’s Representatives

Golf Digest reported that multiple sources alleged Mickelson engaged in “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” with a female employee before a round of golf at The Farms.

According to the report, Mickelson was confronted about the alleged incident during the round and subsequently left the property.

A spokesperson for Mickelson denied wrongdoing and told Golf Digest the matter had been resolved.

“Any misunderstanding has been cleared up,” the spokesperson said. “Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

The Farms also released a statement to Golf Digest regarding its decision.

“The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct,” the statement read.

“All members are required to adhere to our code of conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously.

“Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

Attorney Tom Clare, who is representing Mickelson, pushed back against the allegations.

“There is a great deal of misinformation circulating and, while Phil’s full attention is devoted to a private family health matter, he has retained defamation counsel and is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumors,” Clare told Golf Digest.

Family Health Matter Has Kept the 3-Time Masters Champion Away From Competition

Long before the latest report surfaced, Mickelson had stepped away from competition because of a personal family issue.

On February 1, the veteran golfer announced on social media that he would miss the opening events of the 2026 LIV Golf season.

“I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV Events as Amy and I need to be present for a family health matter,” Mickelson wrote.

The golfer, who has been married to Amy Mickelson for nearly three decades, did not disclose additional details regarding the situation.

“I can’t wait to compete again and look forward to rejoining my teammates as soon as possible,” he added. “In the meantime, Ollie Schniederjans will step in for me in Riyadh as I root on HyFlyers GC from afar.”

Mickelson and his wife share three children: Amanda, Sophia Isabel and Evan.

The family has previously faced significant health challenges. Amy Mickelson underwent treatment for breast cancer in 2009, a period Mickelson has described as one of the most emotional chapters of his life.

In 2023, Mickelson publicly thanked his wife for supporting him through his gambling addiction recovery.

“She has loved me and supported me through my darkest and most difficult times,” Mickelson wrote at the time. “I couldn’t have gotten through this without her.”

LIV Golf’s Future Adds Another Layer of Uncertainty for Phil Mickelson

Mickelson’s most recent start came at LIV Golf South Africa in March, where he finished tied for 48th.

Whether he returns later this season remains unclear.

At the same time, LIV Golf itself is facing questions regarding its future funding.

According to CNBC, LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil is seeking $350 million in new investment capital as the league works to secure long-term financing beyond 2026.

“I can say they’ve been terrific partners so far,” O’Neil said of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. “And you have to take an incredible organization like PIF at their word. They’ve been very public about funding us through the season, so we are full steam ahead.”

When asked if he could guarantee the league’s final four tournaments would be played as scheduled, O’Neil stopped short of making that commitment.

“What I can guarantee is a heck of a return if you come invest in this business,” he said.

The next LIV Golf event is scheduled for July 23-26 at JCB Golf & Country Club in England.