Phil Mickelson Faces Harsh Career Warning as Controversy Deepens

Golfer Phil Mickelson is navigating a personal crisis after he was accused of inappropriately touching a female employee at his now-former golf club, and one insider warns that he could soon face a professional crisis as well.

Mickelson was reportedly ousted from his club near San Diego, with staff kicking him out during a round after the employee reported the incident. Though the golfer had professed his innocence and disputed how he cut ties with the club, one golf writer warns that he could face more tough times ahead.

In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, golf writer Alan Shipnuck compared Mickelson to fellow aging star Tiger Woods. Shipnuck noted that Woods has been ravaged by injuries, while Mickelson is still able-bodied — though facing an uncertain future due to his attachment to the struggling LIV.

Shipnuck noted that Mickelson would be facing a one-year suspension if he returns to the PGA Tour os Senior PGA.

“Well, you’d have to say Phil just because his body is unbroken, whereas Tiger smashed up so many different parts of his,” Shipnuck said. “But on the other hand, if Tiger can piece it together, he can play on the senior tour with a cart. That option is not available to Phil because of his allegiance to LIV Golf. For him to play a PGA Tour or a Senior Tour event, he’s going to have to serve a suspension of at least a year. He’s going to have to pay a mega fine. I think he’s disinclined to do either one.”

Shipnuck warned that Mickelson faces an even more dire future if LIV continues down its trajectory and folds.

“If LIV Golf goes away next year, which is increasingly likely, Phil’s a man without a country,” Shipnuck said. “He has nowhere to play. At least Tiger is welcome wherever he wants to play. So even though Tiger has all these health challenges, I’d probably, in the final analysis, take him as more likely to at least try and soldier through a tournament, whereas Phil just might have nowhere to go.”

Mickelson has been away from the golf course, stepping away from LIV and pulling out of the Masters this year while dealing with an unspecified family health crisis.

Phil Mickelson Fighting Misconduct Allegations

Mickelson is still fighting back against the misconduct allegation, hinting through his lawyer that he could pursue legal action. The attorney claimed that video of the incident existed and would exonerate the golfer.

“There is a great deal of misinformation circulating and, while Phil’s full attention is devoted to a private family health matter, he has retained defamation counsel and is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumors,” Mickelson’s attorney, Tom Clare, told Golf Digest.

Mickelson also spoke out through Clare this week, disputing the original reporting that claimed he had been banned from the club. It was instead Mickelson who resigned his membership, Clare said.

There could still be more trouble ahead, however, with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department saying in a statement to the New York Post that they were still investigating and could potentially pursue charges if new evidence emerged.