Veteran Star Suggests 2025 U.S. Open May Be His Last

Phil Mickelson, a six-time major champion, acknowledges that this tournament may be his final opportunity to complete the elusive career Grand Slam.

Despite a storied career, the U.S. Open title has remained out of reach for Mickelson, who has finished runner-up a record six times.

“There’s a high likelihood that it will be [my last U.S. Open], but I haven’t really thought about it too much,” Mickelson said.

A Storied Career with One Missing Piece

Mickelson’s illustrious career boasts 45 PGA Tour victories, including three Masters titles, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship. However, the U.S. Open has been a source of heartache, with six second-place finishes in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, and 2013.

His 2021 PGA Championship win at age 50 granted him a five-year exemption into the U.S. Open, which expires this year.

Without the exemption, Mickelson would need to navigate the rigorous U.S. Open qualifying process, which includes local and final stages–a path he has not committed to pursuing. The USGA could offer a special exemption, as it did in 2021, but such instances are rare.

An alternative route exists through the LIV Golf League, where the top player in the season standings not already exempt earns a spot in the U.S. Open. Mickelson currently ranks 15th, making this path challenging but not impossible.

“What I have thought about is how similar this week’s course is set up to what we’ll see next week,” Mickelson said. “We have greens that are rolling 14 to 15 on the Stimpmeter just like we will next week.

“Short game, touch, chipping around the greens, rough, speed, lag drills and speed and touch on the greens, all of that’s critical here same thing as next week. It couldn’t be a better spot to get ready.”

Reflecting on Legacy and Future

Approaching his 55th birthday, Mickelson remains realistic about his competitive future. As captain of the LIV Golf team HyFlyers, he emphasizes his commitment to the team’s success.

Despite recent struggles, including missed cuts at the last three U.S. Opens, Mickelson’s passion for the game endures. His 2021 PGA Championship victory demonstrated his ability to defy expectations, and he remains a figure of inspiration in the golfing world.

“I want to be realistic,” he said Wednesday. “I want this team to succeed. I don’t want to hold it back. If I’m not an asset, if I’m not helping, if I’m holding it back, then it’s time for me to move on and get somebody else in here who is going to really help the team win and succeed.

“I feel like I’ve held it back the last couple years.”

The 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont represents more than just another tournament for Phil Mickelson; it symbolizes the culmination of a lifelong pursuit.

As he prepares for what may be his final appearance at the event, fans and fellow players alike will watch with anticipation, honoring a career marked by perseverance, excellence, and an unyielding quest for greatness.

“This year I’ve played better,” Mickelson said. “I feel like I’ve held it back the last couple years. I had a great offseason.

“If I can continue to play well, help the team succeed, then I want to play.”