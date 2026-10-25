Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Phil Mickelson Massive LIV Golf Payout

Phil Mickelson has had a limited presence on the golf course in 2026, appearing in just one LIV Golf tournament. The six-time major champion played in South Africa in March before stepping away from competition because of a family health matter. His return to the sport remains uncertain.

LIV Golf has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is working toward a possible 2027 relaunch with backing from BC Partners Credit.

As LIV attempts to secure its future, questions remain about player commitments, compensation, and the structure of its proposed new era. Mickelson’s position has drawn attention because of his extended absence and his continued connection to the league.

Phil Mickelson Received LIV Golf PPA Payment

Golf correspondent Sujeet Indap at “The Financial Times” reported that, despite playing just one LIV tournament this year, Mickelson still received his player participation agreement (PPA) payment.

“Phil Mickelson played just 1 LIV tournament this year but still got paid out his PPA.”

The report highlights the distinction between a player’s contractual participation payment and the prize money earned through tournament results.

Mickelson’s single appearance came in South Africa in March, while he missed other events after citing a family health matter in February.

Indap’s statement did not include the amount of Mickelson’s reported PPA payment.

As a result, that report alone does not make clear how much he received or which specific contractual terms applied during his absence.

LIV’s wider financial situation adds context to the development.

The Associated Press reported that court documents filed during the league’s bankruptcy proceedings included payments to players and executives before the September 8 filing.

Those documents included $26 million paid to Jon Rahm in the year before the filing.

Bryson DeChambeau received nearly $13.9 million, while Dustin Johnson received $10.7 million during the period covered by the report.

These figures reflect separate payments documented in the proceedings and do not establish Mickelson’s PPA amount.

LIV’s compensation structure is now part of a broader league reorganization effort.

BC Partners Credit has pledged up to $300 million to support a possible new version of the competition.

However, the proposed structure would involve lower individual tournament purses and a greater focus on team golf.

Mickelson has not announced a return date, leaving his role in the planned 2027 season unclear.

Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton Leave LIV Golf Amid Uncertainty

Mickelson’s reported payment comes as established players decide their futures with LIV Golf.

Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton both announced that they would leave the league rather than continue into its proposed new era.

Poulter described his departure as a “tough decision” and said he welcomed the chance to spend more time at home with his family, cut international travel, focus on senior golf, and pursue other interests.

Hatton confirmed his decision in an Instagram post, writing: “Wanted to confirm that I will not be a part of LIV 2.0. A big thank you to everyone for their continued support. I am excited for what the next chapter of my career holds.”

The announcement comes as LIV tries to build a sustainable operation without continued funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Backing from BC Partners Credit could help the league continue in 2027, but the final structure and player lineup remain uncertain.

Mickelson has not publicly confirmed whether he will compete in LIV Golf’s next chapter. His plans remain separate from Poulter’s and Hatton’s decisions.