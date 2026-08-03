Will Phil Mickelson play LIV Golf New York this weekend at Bedminster? The six-time major champion’s status has become a key storyline ahead of LIV Golf’s event in New Jersey, leaving fans wondering whether he’ll tee it up.

The answer is, he won’t. Mickelson will not compete at LIV Golf New York next week, extending an absence that has upended his 2026 schedule. The HyFlyers GC captain remains sidelined by, according to his representatives, a family health matter since early spring. Scott Vincent will fill his roster spot at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Mickelson has played only one competitive round this season, a T-48 finish at LIV South Africa in March. He has withdrawn from all remaining LIV events, the four majors, and all PGA events. It’s the first time in his career he has missed all four majors in a single season.

“I wish I could,” he told Flushing It Golf ahead of the PGA Championship in May. “I can’t, unfortunately. I’m hoping to play the rest of the year after that but I honestly don’t know.”

A spokesperson provided additional comment later, saying Mickelson continues to attend to the family health matter and is uncertain when he will return to professional golf. Mickelson has also been embroiled in scandals involving allegations about his personal conduct this year.

In June, he was removed from The Farms Golf Club outside San Diego after a female employee accused him of inappropriate contact. His lawyer Tom Clare denied the allegations, characterizing them as “misinformation,” and claimed any misunderstanding has been cleared up.

Trump and Mickelson’s Bedminster Tradition

Mickelson’s absence contrasts sharply with his presence at Bedminster’s previous LIV stops. In July 2022, at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster, Trump greeted Mickelson on the driving range. Photos captured the moment the former president and HyFlyers captain shook hands, underscoring Mickelson’s role as both a marquee player and visible ambassador for the event.

At the 2023 LIV Golf event at Bedminster, Trump again approached Mickelson on the driving range before the first round, shook his hand, and gave him a friendly slap on the shoulder. Mickelson smiled in response. The repeated appearances signaled a genuine rapport between the two and Mickelson’s commitment to the Trump-hosted event.

A Bedminster Without One of Its Stars

LIV Golf’s return to Trump National Bedminster represents one of the final competitive pressure points before the individual and team championships. The Aug. 6-9 event marks the league’s third visit to the course in five years and its first in the New York region since 2023, after a two-year gap. The field features 57 players across 13 teams, including 13 major champions with a combined 23 major championships.

Cameron Smith, winner of the 2023 Bedminster event, headlines the defending individual champion spot. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, and Bubba Watson represent the marquee names competing for approximately $30 million in total purse money — $20 million for individual play, $10 million for team competition.

The Tom Fazio-designed course, roughly 7,500 yards in tournament setup, plays as the 11th event of LIV’s regular season. Its late-season positioning means every shot carries playoff implications for the individual and team championships. Mickelson’s LIV profile remains active, listing him as HyFlyers captain with 3.55 points from his South Africa appearance. Whether his return timeline extends beyond August remains unclear.