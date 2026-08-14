Phil Mickelson NCAA Recruit Dealt Blow One Year After Turning Down Masters

Michael La Sasso’s first season as a professional golfer has reached a crucial stage as LIV Golf approaches the final events of its 2026 schedule. The former Ole Miss standout entered the year as one of the sport’s most highly regarded young players after winning the 2025 NCAA individual championship and joining Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC.

La Sasso’s debut season has become a major storyline as LIV Golf’s updated relegation system puts pressure on players near the bottom of the standings. The 22-year-old is now exploring another route after entering the First Stage of the DP World Tour Q School.

Phil Mickelson’ LIV Gamble Leaves Michael La Sasso Searching for a Backup Plan

Phil Mickelson’s decision to bring Michael La Sasso to HyFlyers GC gave the NCAA champion an opportunity to start his professional career on LIV Golf, but the young American is now preparing a backup option after a difficult debut season.

According to Today’s Golfer, La Sasso has signed up for the DP World Tour Q School, with the first stage beginning on September 8 at Golf & Country Club Seddiner See in Germany.

The move does not confirm that he is leaving LIV Golf but provides an alternative pathway if his current situation changes.

La Sasso joined Phil Mickelson’s team after winning the 2025 NCAA individual championship at Ole Miss.

Phil Mickelson praised the young golfer’s ability, saying he brought “tremendous power and speed with an exceptional feel for the game.”

The move to LIV Golf also came with a major sacrifice. By turning professional, La Sasso gave up his amateur eligibility and his chance to compete in the 2026 Masters Tournament.

He also moved away from the PGA Tour University pathway.

However, La Sasso has struggled for consistency during his first LIV season. His best performance came at LIV Golf South Africa, where he finished tied for 12th at 17-under-par after rounds of 72, 69, 63, and 63.

His worst finish came at LIV Golf UK, where he finished solo 56th.

Those results have left La Sasso 53rd in the LIV standings with 58.56 points, placing him in the Drop Zone under LIV Golf’s updated relegation system.

The new format places the top 34 players in the Lock Zone, players ranked 35th through 46th in the Open Zone, and players ranked 47th or lower in the Drop Zone.

With LIV Golf Indianapolis as his final opportunity to improve his position, La Sasso faces a difficult challenge to avoid relegation.

LIV Golf Uncertainty Creates More Options for Young Players

La Sasso is not the only young LIV Golf player exploring alternative opportunities.

Luis Masaveu and Josele Ballester have also entered the first stage of DP World Tour qualifying.

Masaveu, who plays for Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC, is currently ranked 48th in the LIV standings and is also facing relegation concerns.

Ballester has performed better and sits inside the top 20 but is also seeking a potential path toward DP World Tour membership.

The qualifying moves come amid uncertainty about LIV Golf’s future beyond the 2026 season.

The league’s structure, schedule, and relegation process remain key issues for players approaching the end of the season.

For La Sasso, the coming weeks will determine whether he can secure his LIV Golf position or begin building a new route through the DP World Tour.

His decision to join Phil Mickelson’s team was made as a step toward professional growth, but his first season has created a challenging situation.