Phil Mickelson’s Confusing Response Amid Disturbing Allegations

Phil Mickelson has been away from golf in recent months, but new allegations have the LIV Golf star once again front and center. Golf Digest’s Joel Beall and Tod Leonard reported that Mickelson is no longer a member at The Farms Golf Club located outside San Diego amid concerning allegation from an employee.

The club kicked Mickelson out during a round of golf after an employee accused the golfer of “inappropriate contact.”

“Multiple sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed to Golf Digest that Mickelson is no longer a member at The Farms Golf Club outside San Diego after a female club employee accused the six-time major champion of inappropriate contact with her before a round of golf earlier this spring,” Beall and Leonard wrote in a June 11, 2026, story titled, “Exclusive: Phil Mickelson accused of inappropriate contact with female course employee; Mickelson rep confirms he’s no longer at club.”

“… According to multiple sources, Mickelson approached the female employee at the clubhouse where he made nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her. The employee rejected his advances. As Mickelson returned to the course, the employee reported the incident to supervisors,” Beall and Leonard added.

“Club officials took the allegation seriously and moved quickly, initiating a review and investigation before locating Mickelson mid-round. He was confronted with the accusation on the course.”

Phil Mickelson’s Camp Labeled Allegations as a ‘Misunderstanding’ While Adding Things Have Been ‘Cleared Up’

Play

A spokesperson for Mickelson declined to address the allegations specifically. Yet, Mickelson’s camp labeled the alleged incident as a “misunderstanding.”

“Any misunderstanding has been cleared up,” a spokesperson told Golf Digest amid the allegations. “Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

Phil Mickelson Cited Wife, Amy Mickelson, & Family in Statement About LIV Golf Absence

The recent allegations have added scrutiny on Mickelson’s lengthy time away from golf. Prior to the allegations, Mickelson issued multiple statements noting that the golfer and his wife, Amy Mickelson, were dealing with a family health matter prompting his absence.

Mickelson has not revealed the specifics of the health challenges. The star missed both the Masters and PGA Championships in recent months.

“I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV Events as Amy and I need to be present for a family health matter,” Mickelson wrote in an initial statement on February 1, on Instagram. “I can’t wait to compete again and look forward to rejoining my teammates as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, Ollie Schniederjans will step in for me in Riyadh as I root on HyFlyers GC from afar.”

Phil Mickelson Missed Masters & PGA Championship Amid Mysterious Absence

Play

Mickelson was briefly listed in the PGA Championship field in May, sparking speculation that the 6-time major winner would return to the course. The star quickly put this notion to rest, revealing that he would not be playing in the PGA Championship.

“I wish I could. I can’t unfortunately,” Mickelson told the social media outlet Flushing It on May 5. “I’m hoping to play the rest of the year after that but I honestly don’t know.”

Mickelson briefly played in South Africa in March finishing T48 amid two separate absences from LIV Golf in 2026.