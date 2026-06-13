Phil Mickelson Has Disturbing News Emerge as Timeline of Off-Course Controversies Revealed

Phil Mickelson’s absence from competitive golf has once again put the spotlight on developments away from the course. The six-time major champion remains sidelined from professional competition and will not be part of the field at this week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

The latest attention surrounding Mickelson comes after Golf Digest reported that he is no longer a member at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, following allegations made by a female employee. The report arrives during a period in which Mickelson has already stepped away from golf due to what he has described as a family health matter.

As one of the most recognizable figures in modern golf, Mickelson’s latest situation has also renewed discussion about several off-course controversies that have followed the 55-year-old over the past decade.

Phil Mickelson’s Off-Course Controversies Draw Renewed Attention

The newest allegations come after a series of high-profile controversies that have kept Mickelson in the headlines even as his playing schedule has diminished.

In 2016, Phil Mickelson became involved in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission insider trading case connected to sports gambler Billy Walters. According to USA Today, Mickelson was named as a relief defendant, not criminally charged, and later agreed to repay profits from the transaction. Walters was ultimately sentenced to prison for insider trading-related offenses.

Mickelson again faced scrutiny in 2022 during the launch of LIV Golf. In comments published by golf writer Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson described Saudi Arabia’s leaders as “scary mother(expletive)” while discussing the Saudi-backed golf league and the country’s human rights record.

The remarks generated widespread criticism and became one of the defining controversies of professional golf’s split between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

In 2023, Walters’ autobiography added another chapter to Mickelson’s off-course story. Walters claimed Mickelson had wagered more than $1 billion on sports over a 30-year period and wrote that the golfer explored betting on the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Phil Mickelson publicly denied betting on the Ryder Cup.

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup,” Mickelson said at the time. “While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game.”

He also acknowledged previous gambling issues, stating: “I have also been very open about my gambling addiction.”

The Farms Golf Club Allegations Become Latest Development

The latest controversy emerged through reporting by Golf Digest’s Joel Beall.

According to Golf Digest, a female employee at The Farms Golf Club accused Mickelson of making “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact” before a round of golf earlier this spring. The publication stated that the employee reported the incident to supervisors, prompting a club investigation.

Golf Digest reported that officials located Mickelson during his round, confronted him regarding the complaint, and instructed him to leave the property before completing play.

The Farms Golf Club later issued a statement to Golf Digest confirming action had been taken.

“The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct,” the club said.

The statement added: “Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

Golf Digest stated that multiple sources identified the individual as Mickelson. The publication also reported that a spokesperson for Mickelson later confirmed he had resigned from the club.

Phil Mickelson declined to comment directly on the allegations. However, a spokesperson previously told Golf Digest: “Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

Attorney Tom Clare, representing Mickelson, also issued a statement.

“There is a great deal of misinformation circulating and, while Phil’s full attention is devoted to a private family health matter, he has retained defamation counsel and is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumors,” Clare said.

With Mickelson absent from the U.S. Open and his competitive future uncertain, the latest allegations have added another chapter to a period in which the Hall of Famer has frequently found himself in the spotlight for matters beyond his golf career.