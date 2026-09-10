Phil Mickelson Dealt Unfortunate Career News Amid Mysterious Absence

Phil Mickelson’s future as a professional golfer just got cloudier as things continue to look bleak for LIV Golf. The league filed for bankruptcy protection but continues to paint a picture about the “next phase” of LIV Golf.

“LIV Golf and its related entities voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of New Jersey on Tuesday, according to court records,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote in a September 8, 2026, story titled, “LIV Golf files for bankruptcy protection, enters ‘next phase’.”

“The league indicated it had between $100 million and $500 million in assets and $500 million to $1 billion in liabilities,” Schlabach added.

“… In a statement, LIV Golf said that it has entered a restructuring support agreement with BC Partners Advisors and that it had voluntarily entered a court-supervised restructuring process under Chapter 11.”

This is less than ideal news for Mickelson who does not appear to have a viable pathway to return to the PGA Tour. Mickelson missed all of the majors in 2026 amid the golfer’s absence cited for family reasons.

The star last played in a golf tournament in March during LIV Golf South Africa. Time will tell when (or if) fans will see Mickelson return to the course.

The ‘Bridge Has Been Burned’ for a Potential PGA Tour Return by Phil Mickelson

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During his extended absence from LIV Golf, Mickelson has been linked to allegations about inappropriate conduct towards a female employee at The Farms Golf Club. Even before these allegations, things appeared frosty between Mickelson and the PGA Tour.

During an April interview with Awful Announcing, former ESPN anchor Trey Wingo told Awful Announcing that the “bridge has been burned” between Mickelson and the PGA Tour.

“And I can promise you one person that you’ll never see in any way in an official capacity with the PGA Tour is Phil Mickelson,” Wingo explained.

“That bridge has been burned, detonated, destroyed, nuked, lasered to death. There is no building that bridge back.”

Phil Mickelson Is Not Named Among the Top Golfers Who Is Owed Money by LIV Golf

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If there is any good news, Mickelson was not named in the bankruptcy filing where LIV Golf revealed that the league owes millions of dollars to some of its top golfers.

Jon Rahm is owed $7.5 million while the league also has a $5.7 million debt to Bryson DeChambeau, per ESPN. It is not out of the question that Mickelson could play for LIV Golf in 2027, but it is unclear whether the league will survive for another season.

“Now it is time to enter the next phase of LIV Golf,” CEO Scott O’Neil detailed in a September 8, statement. “Today, we took an important step forward to get there.

“LIV Golf has entered a court-supervised restructuring process that provides us with the time and framework to address previous financial obligations and complete a transaction that will make the League’s next phase a reality. Put simply, this process is designed to build a stronger and more sustainable future for LIV Golf.”

Phil Mickelson Named as 1 of the Biggest Losers in LIV Golf Bankruptcy News

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Mickelson has not only been absent but largely silent about his future in the sport. Time will tell if Mickelson will participate in this “next phase” of LIV Golf.

Sports Illustrated’s Andy Nesbitt named Mickelson among the biggest losers in the LIV Golf bankruptcy news.

“Mickelson’s brash words about LIV Golf and the future of the professional golf were just a lot of noise,” Nesbitt remarked in a September 9, story titled, “The Four Biggest Losers After LIV Golf’s Bankruptcy Filing.”

“His reputation has taken a huge hit since he left the PGA Tour and he has never really been a factor in any LIV Golf tournaments (Mickelson missed most of the 2026 season while dealing with a family medical issue).”