Phil Mickelson Punishment Question Looms Clouding Future of Golf Career

Amid an extended absence from LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson’s future in the sport took another blow amid serious allegations of misconduct. Golf Digest’s Joel Beall and Tod Leonard reported that Mickelson is facing claims from an employee at his former club, The Farms, alleging “inappropriate physical contact.”

Could Mickelson face punishment from LIV Golf amid these allegations? With LIV Golf appearing to be in its final stages amid financial concerns, it is hard to imagine that the league will get involved in punishing Mickelson.

Additionally, it may not matter if Mickelson does not return to play in another tournament at LIV Golf. There are only four remaining LIV Golf events on the 2026 schedule with Michigan serving as the final tournament on August 27.

The league faces an uncertain future beyond 2026 after the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) pulled funding after this season.

Given the current allegations, it would be a major surprise if Mickelson attempted to play in any of the remaining events. Prior to the latest report, Mickelson announced an extended absence from LIV Golf as his family dealt with a health matter.

Here’s what you need to know about Mickelson’s future.

Phil Mickelson’s Punishment Started With Golf Club Membership Being Revoked

Mickelson has already received some punishment, and there may be more coming. The Farms Golf Club revoked Mickelson’s membership and kicked the golfer off of the premises during a round following the allegations.

It remains to be seen if there will be additional legal action taken against Mickelson. The Farms Golf Club released a statement to Golf Digest referencing their investigation in compliance with “California Law.”

“All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously,” The Farms noted in a statement released to Golf Digest. “Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.

“The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability.”

Phil Mickelson’s Potential Return to PGA Tour Takes Another Hit

With LIV Golf’s future in doubt beyond 2026, there had been some speculation about a potential return to the PGA Tour for Mickelson. The star golfer did not exactly leave on great terms as one of the first marquee players to bolt the PGA Tour for LIV.

Back in April, analyst Trey Wingo told Awful Announcing that there was no chance of the PGA Tour reuniting with Mickelson. The latest allegations do not help Mickelson’s case either.

“And I can promise you one person that you’ll never see in any way in an official capacity with the PGA Tour is Phil Mickelson,” Wingo noted. “That bridge has been burned, detonated, destroyed, nuked, lasered to death. There is no building that bridge back.”