Phil Mickelson Receives Strong LIV Message Amid Ongoing Family Crisis

Phil Mickelson has missed several months of golf, but his LIV absence is especially noticeable this week.

The golf legend backed away from the tour earlier in the year and skipped all four majors, citing an unspecified family matter. Mickelson was also hit with allegations of personal misconduct, ones that he strongly denied.

But after Mickelson missed a tournament at a very familiar location, his LIV teammates are sending a strong message to him.

Phil Mickelson Gets Message From LIV Teammate

As the New York Post’s Christian Arnold noted, Mickelson had once been a fixture at this week’s LIV location, making his absence even more glaring.

“Phil Mickelson has had a warm relationship with golf in the New York/New Jersey area over his career, but with LIV Golf’s swing through the Garden State this week, the golf great remained absent,” Arnold wrote. “The six-time major winner was not on the course at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster as he missed all but one event on this year’s LIV schedule.”

With no end in sight for Mickelson’s absence, his HyFlyers GC team tapped Scott Vincent for a replacement, though teammate Brendan Steele said they are still missing the 55-year-old.

“Obviously we want Phil here,” Steele said.

Steele added that he has been in some contact with Mickelson, but did not give any more details about the family issue keeping him away or just when he might return to the golf course.

“I don’t know any of the mechanics of anything like that,” he said. “We wish him well. We want him to be happy and healthy, and that’s pretty much all I can say.”

Steele stressed that Vincent is doing a good job in place of Mickelson.

“Scott is an awesome replacement, and he’s been really, really great for us all around,” Steele said.

Phil Mickelson Faces Murky Future

It’s not clear what the long-term future could hold for Mickelson. LIV has faced rumors of instability, and the path back to the PGA Tour appears permanently closed for Mickelson after his messy split.

Former PGA Tour pro Mark Allen said on the “Talk Birdie To Me” podcast that Mickelson’s golf career may have reached its end.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for him to play golf again at a high level,” Allen said. “Even if LIV continues in some form, I’m not sure he’ll be part of it. It’s a sad way for it to end.”