Phil Mickelson Offers New Response to Serious Allegations

Golfer Phil Mickelson is offering some new perspective on the allegations he faces at his now-former golf club in California.

Mickelson was reportedly banned from the club after he was accused of making inappropriate physical contact with a female employee there. The golfer is shedding some new light on his split from the club, however.

As ESPN reported, a lawyer representing Mickelson claimed that he instead “resigned from a country club near San Diego where he was accused of inappropriate contact with a female employee,” disputing a report that it was the club that initiated the split.

“Golf Digest last week reported that Mickelson was no longer a member of The Farms Country Club and that the golfer was asked by club management to leave the course during his round after the employee reported the allegations of misconduct,” the report noted. “Tom Clare, a defamation lawyer hired by Mickelson, said the golfer later resigned from the club.”

A spokesperson for the golf club did say that Mickelson was immediately ejected from the premises after the allegations were first reported.

“Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club,” The Farms said in a statement to Golf Digest, via ESPN. “To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on the matter.”