New Phil Mickelson Allegations Surface in Alan Shipnuck’s Pablo Torre Interview

Phil Mickelson kept a private condo inside the clubhouse at Madison Club in the Palm Springs desert, according to journalist Alan Shipnuck in a new interview on Pablo Torre Finds Out. Shipnuck described the space as a “bachelor pad,” complete with dark leather furniture and walls covered in photos from Mickelson’s career.

The golfer used the condo to entertain female overnight guests while his wife, Amy Mickelson, was rarely on the property, Shipnuck alleged in the interview. Club staff recalled the specific breakfast orders delivered to the room the morning after, such as a veggie omelet and an almond milk latte.

Mickelson’s Madison Membership Unraveled Suddenly

The “bachelor pad” arrangement ended abruptly. Mickelson’s wealth management firm contacted the club and demanded the condo be sold and his membership terminated, Shipnuck told journalist Pablo Torre. Mickelson simply disappeared with no farewell to staff who, by Shipnuck’s account, were quite taken with the golf icon known as “Lefty.”

A similar pattern played out at The Bridges in Rancho Santa Fe, where Mickelson allegedly paid a cart attendant $500 to drive his phone around the course for hours at a time. The scheme, according to multiple members who spoke to Shipnuck, was designed to make his location tracker show him still playing golf while he slipped away for various rendezvous with other women. His membership there later transferred to Xander Schauffele.

Those two exits joined a third, namely Mickelson’s abrupt departure from The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, first reported in June by Golf Digest. That incident involved an accusation of non-consensual physical contact with a young staff member, prompting club officials to confront Mickelson mid-round and remove him from the property.

Shipnuck’s Reporting Traces a Broader Pattern

Shipnuck expanded on all three club exits in a Skratch Golf investigation published June 26, built on interviews with 19 sources. The piece detailed a 2015 incident in which Mickelson allegedly showed Ashley Perez, then married to golfer Pat Perez, an explicit photo of himself on his phone before inviting her to his room later that night.

Perez went on the record after her 2024 divorce from her husband. A second woman also came forward, describing an alleged dinner-party incident in which Mickelson graphically propositioned her in front of other guests, corroborated by two people who were present.

Shipnuck said he initially held back the Farms story in May despite hearing rumors, wary that anonymous sourcing alone would let Mickelson dismiss it as a personal vendetta rooted in Shipnuck’s 2022 unauthorized biography of the golfer. He said Golf Digest‘s story on the Farms incident loosened the lips of reluctant sources once it broke.

Mickelson Disputes Parts of the Reporting

Mickelson’s spokesperson issued a 738-word statement disputing elements of the coverage, insisting his club departures were his own decisions and describing the phone-tracking claims as nothing more than an ordinary “Find My” family feature, according to Compleat Golfer’s report on the statement. The statement also emphasized a private family health matter and credited Amy Mickelson’s support through 35 years of marriage.

Skratch Golf countered that Mickelson and his wife had ample opportunity to challenge specific claims before publication and did not dispute any of them. Amy Mickelson, a former Phoenix Suns cheerleader, married Mickelson in 1996 after the two met at Arizona State University, according to a Yahoo Sports profile of the Mickelson family. She battled breast cancer beginning in 2009, a fight Mickelson has credited publicly for reshaping his priorities.

Shipnuck said the totality of his sourcing, not any single allegation, is why Mickelson’s camp chose not to contest the specifics when given the chance to respond.