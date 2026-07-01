Phil Mickelson Makes Statement on Wife Amy Amid Misconduct Allegations

Golfer Phil Mickelson is embroiled in controversy after several allegations of inappropriate conduct emerged, but the 56-year-old’s longtime wife is sticking by him.

Mickelson has been away from the golf course for several months, stepping back from LIV and withdrawing from all majors this year as he deals with a family health crisis. His own personal crisis deepened after a report from Golf Digest revealed that Mickelson had been kicked out of his home club, The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, after he allegedly made inappropriate contact with a female employee.

Though Mickelson was later accused of having more inappropriate relationships, the golfer’s representative shared a statement citing his wife offering her support.

Phil Mickelson’s Wife Shares ‘Unwavering Love’

After the report from Golf Digest, Mickelson strongly denied any wrongdoing and threatened potential defamation action. But a subsequent story from golf insider Alan Shipnuck published in Skratch revealed other allegations against Mickelson, including extramarital relationships and other severed ties with golf clubs due to his conduct.

In a statement to People magazine, Mickelson admitted through a spokeswoman that he had endured had some personal difficulties but reiterated that wife Amy was standing by him.