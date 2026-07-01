Phil Mickelson Makes Statement on Wife Amy Amid Misconduct Allegations

Golfer Phil Mickelson is embroiled in controversy after several allegations of inappropriate conduct emerged, but the 56-year-old’s longtime wife is sticking by him.
Mickelson has been away from the golf course for several months, stepping back from LIV and withdrawing from all majors this year as he deals with a family health crisis. His own personal crisis deepened after a report from Golf Digest revealed that Mickelson had been kicked out of his home club, The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, after he allegedly made inappropriate contact with a female employee.
Though Mickelson was later accused of having more inappropriate relationships, the golfer’s representative shared a statement citing his wife offering her support.
Phil Mickelson’s Wife Shares ‘Unwavering Love’
After the report from Golf Digest, Mickelson strongly denied any wrongdoing and threatened potential defamation action. But a subsequent story from golf insider Alan Shipnuck published in Skratch revealed other allegations against Mickelson, including extramarital relationships and other severed ties with golf clubs due to his conduct.
In a statement to People magazine, Mickelson admitted through a spokeswoman that he had endured had some personal difficulties but reiterated that wife Amy was standing by him.
“Recovery is not a straight line,” the spokeswoman said. “Throughout their 35-year relationship, his wife, Amy Mickelson, has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love, and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right.”
The statement echoed one initially shared with Skratch for the story detailing other allegations, adding that Mickelson was focusing on his family.
“Mr. Mickelson’s priority is to become the husband, father, and man his family deserves,” the spokeswoman said. “Right now, that means giving his full attention to a private family health matter. He understands that parts of his life are public, but his family’s private matters are not.”
Mickelson’s representative pushed back on the entirety of Shipnuck’s report, saying some of the allegations are false and “others revisit mistakes he has already acknowledged, publicly or privately.” The statement said the story amounted to a “false” narrative against Mickelson.
“Stacking the disputed claims next to the ones he has owned does not make them credible. It instead contributes to a false and misleading narrative,” the statement read.
Phil Mickelson’s Other Family Struggles
Shipnuck’s report shed more light on the family crisis that has sidelined Mickelson for several months, revealing that it is one of his children.
“The one-time social media muckraker has gone radio silent,” Shipnuck reported. “Mickelson missed the first four tournaments of the LIV season citing a ‘family health matter’ and, indeed, one of his children had been unwell, according to friends of the family.”
It is not clear when Mickelson could return to the LIV tour, but Shipnuck painted a dire future for the legendary golfer. He does not appear welcome to return to the PGA Tour after his high-profile and messy exit for LIV, while the Saudi league has been embroiled in financial troubles and faces an uncertain future.
Phil Mickelson Makes Statement on Wife Amy Amid Misconduct Allegations