Golf World Reacts to Phil Mickelson Allegations: ‘Worst-Kept Secret Is Out’

There’s more controversy surrounding Phil Mickelson, and this story is among the more serious alleged incidents the superstar golfer has faced in his roller coaster career.

Golf Digest dropped a story on June 11, alleging that Mickelson had inappropriate conduct with an employee at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. According to the report Mickelson initiated nonconsentual physical contact with a female employee, according to the report. The allegations were quickly reported, and the club removed Mickelson from the course during the middle of a round. He’s reportedly no longer a member at the club, according to Golf Digest.

Through his legal team, Mickelson insisted to the outlet that the incident was a “misunderstanding.” He has been quiet for much of the 2026 golf season, missing most of the current LIV Golf campaign to deal with a private family health issue.

However, the Golf Digest report quickly thrust the six-time major champion back into the golf spotlight.

Phil Mickelson Story Wasn’t Surprising to Some in Golf World

Mickelson is one of the most polarizing figures in all of sports. When something happens to him (or because of him) — good or bad — the story often turns into a runaway train. This situation is no different. Shortly after the news broke on June 11, there was no shortage of commentary in golf’s corner of social media.

“Golf’s worst-kept secret is out, thanks to the difficult and extensive reporting from (Joel Beall) and the Golf Digest team,” No Laying Up’s Chris Solomon tweeted from the brand’s account. It wasn’t immediately clear just how known the rumor was before the story dropped, but pressed further in a reply, Solomon stated the obvious.

“We’re a few journalism degrees and several lawyers short of being able to pull this off,” he said in a reply to a user criticizing the company’s decision to not go public once they heard the story.

Another prominent golf voice, Robert Lusetich, added more proof to the worst-kept secret description.

“This story has been circulating throughout high-end country clubs in Southern California for a few months,” he wrote on X. “The Farms was Phil’s preferred course for high-stakes gambling matches. Surprised he’s been able to bury this for so long. His fall from grace continues.”

Phil Mickelson’s Legacy Takes Another Hit

Rick Golfs, another prominent golf account on X, summed up the situation in his own words.

“A sad day,” he wrote. “Phil’s legacy has taken a huge hit over the years and now is at rock bottom. Tiger was able to come back from controversy, but he was younger. And this is different. Non-consensual physical contact is something that won’t be forgiven easily, if at all.

“Dammit. Some of our golf heroes just aren’t good people, and that sucks.”

Mickelson has had no shortage of bad press since winning the PGA Championship in 2021 as a 50-year-old. Mickelson has been the LIV poster boy for the tour’s lengthy and ugly battle with Mickelson’s former home, the PGA Tour. Last year, reports alleged Mickelson received insider information regarding a company specializing in offshore oil drilling.