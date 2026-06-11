Phil Mickelson and Wife Amy Recently Announced ‘Family Health Matter’

Golfer Phil Mickelson is facing scrutiny after a report revealed that he was expelled from his home club following allegations that he had inappropriate contact with a female course employee.

The allegation surfaced after Mickelson and his wife of 34 years, Amy Mickelson, announced that the family was tending to an unspecified health matter. The 55-year-old already faced an uncertain golf future amid the struggles of LIV and reports that he would not be welcome to return to the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson Faces Serious Allegations

As Golf Digest reported on Thursday, Mickelson was reportedly asked to leave The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, where he played and practiced for decades. As The Associated Press noted, Mickelson was asked to leave almost immediately after the allegations surfaced and is no longer welcome back to his home course.

“Golf Digest cited sources in reporting Mickelson approached the woman in the clubhouse and made nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her. The woman rejected his advances and reported it to her supervisors,” the report noted. “Officials at The Farms reviewed and investigated, Golf Digest reported, and then confronted Mickelson on the course. Mickelson, 55, was told to leave the premises.”

The report added that the allegations represent a “dark chapter” for Mickelson, citing his wife and their three children.

“The development adds to what has become a dark chapter for Mickelson, who is married with three children and was once one of the most beloved public figures in golf for his bold and creative game and for the time he spent after rounds signing autograph,” the report noted.

Phil Mickelson Took Time Away From Golf

The news came weeks after Mickelson pulled out of the Masters and stepped away from LIV, citing an unspecified health issue.

“I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV Events as Amy and I need to be present for a family health matter,” Mickelson shared in a statement posted to Instagram. “I can’t wait to compete again and look forward to rejoining my teammates as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, Ollie Schniederjans will step in for me in Riyadh as I root on HyFlyers GC from afar.”

Phil and Amy Mickelson had dated since they were students at the University of Arizona and were married in November 1996.

In responding to this week’s allegations of improper conduct, a representative for Mickelson made another reference to the “family health matter.”

“Any misunderstanding has been cleared up,” the spokesperson told Golf Digest. “Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”