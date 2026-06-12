Phil Mickelson & Wife Amy Mickelson: 5 Things to Know Amid Recent Headlines

Phil Mickelson’s future in golf remains one of the sport’s biggest storylines as the six-time major champion continues an extended absence from competition. The 55-year-old has played only once in 2026, missing the Masters, PGA Championship, and upcoming U.S. Open while dealing with a private family health matter alongside his wife, Amy Mickelson.

The couple has been at the center of recent headlines after Mickelson stepped away from LIV Golf events and major championships. At the same time, Golf Digest reported that Mickelson is no longer a member at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, following allegations of misconduct that the publication detailed. Mickelson’s representatives have disputed aspects of the reporting and said he remains focused on family matters.

As attention continues to surround the Hall of Famer’s future, here are five key facts about Phil and Amy Mickelson and their nearly three-decade partnership.

1. Phil Mickelson and Amy Mickelson Have Been Married Since 1996

Phil and Amy Mickelson met while attending Arizona State University and married in November 1996.

The couple has three children: Amanda Brynn, Sophia Isabel, and Evan Samuel.

Throughout Mickelson’s PGA Tour, major championship, and LIV Golf career, Amy has remained a visible presence alongside one of golf’s most recognizable players.

The family has largely kept their personal life private despite Mickelson’s high-profile status in professional golf.

2. Phil Mickelson Stepped Away From Golf for a Family Health Matter

Mickelson announced earlier this year that he would be taking time away from competition.

In a statement posted on social media before LIV Golf events in Saudi Arabia and Australia, Mickelson said: “I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV Events as Amy and I need to be present for a family health matter.”

He later missed the Masters, PGA Championship, and U.S. Open.

According to multiple reports, the health issue has remained private, with representatives declining to disclose specific details.

Mickelson’s spokesperson reiterated that focus while responding to recent scrutiny, saying: “Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

3. Phil Mickelson Built a Hall of Fame Career

Mickelson is one of the most accomplished players in modern golf history.

Known as “Lefty,” despite being naturally right-handed, he won his first PGA Tour event as an amateur at the 1991 Northern Telecom Open while attending Arizona State.

He owns 45 PGA Tour victories and six major championships, including three Masters titles, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship.

His victory at the 2021 PGA Championship made him the oldest major winner in golf history at age 50.

The U.S. Open remains the only major missing from his résumé despite six runner-up finishes.

4. Golf Digest Reported Phil Mickelson Is No Longer a Member at The Farms Golf Club

Golf Digest reported that Mickelson is no longer a member at The Farms Golf Club, a private club in Rancho Santa Fe that served as one of his longtime practice facilities.

The publication reported that a female employee accused Mickelson of inappropriate physical contact earlier this year.

According to Golf Digest, the club conducted an investigation and later removed his membership.

The Farms Golf Club stated: “Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action.”

The club added: “This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

Mickelson’s spokesperson responded, “Any misunderstanding has been cleared up.”

Attorney Tom Clare, representing Mickelson, later stated: “There is a great deal of misinformation circulating.”

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets it had not found evidence supporting a sexual assault allegation but would investigate further if additional information becomes available.

5. Phil Mickelson’s Golf Future Remains Uncertain

Mickelson’s only competitive appearance in 2026 came at LIV Golf South Africa, where he finished tied for 48th.

He is not in the field for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and missed the Masters and PGA Championship earlier this year.

However, his name remains on the entry list for The Open Championship.

For now, the focus for Mickelson and Amy remains away from the golf course. While questions continue about his future in the game, the six-time major champion has consistently pointed to family matters as his top priority during his extended absence from professional golf.