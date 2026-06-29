Phil Mickelson’s Wife Amy Has Past Connection to Latest Career Decision

“Mickelson’s name is no longer listed in the Open Championship’s field on the tournament’s website, instead moving to the non-playing portion of exempt players,” the report noted. “Mickelson captured the claret jug in 2013 at Muirfield, and past champions are allowed to compete until 60 years old.”

Mickelson has been away from the golf course for several months, pulling out of LIV events and the Masters while dealing with a private health crisis within his family. Golf insider Alan Shipnuck reported in Skratch that the crisis was related to one of Mickelson’s children.

“The one-time social media muckraker has gone radio silent,” Shipnuck reported. “Mickelson missed the first four tournaments of the LIV season citing a ‘family health matter’ and, indeed, one of his children had been unwell, according to friends of the family.”

Golf Digest noted that the last time Mickelson missed the Open Championship was 17 years ago, when he was tending to another serious health crisis in his family.

“This will be the first time Mickelson has missed the Open since 2009, when he pulled out of the event to be with Amy during cancer treatments,” the report noted.

Latest Allegations Reveal Bleak Future for Phil Mickelson

Mickelson is engulfed in controversy after a Golf Digest reported revealed that he had been kicked out of his home club, The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, after being accused of inappropriately touching a female employee.

Mickelson denied wrongdoing and suggested through a lawyer that he was exploring legal options for defamation, but Shipnuck’s report pained a bleak future for his golf career. The report noted that the PGA Tour appeared to close the door on a return, while LIV is struggling financially and faces an uncertain future of his own.

Shipnuck reported that Mickelson has strained ties with other notable golf clubs, where he is now no longer welcome. Many of Mickelson’s personal relationships have been damaged beyond report as well, Shipnuck reported.

“He has left in his wake a number of destroyed friendships. He and his caddie of 25 years, Bones Mackay, had once seemed like brothers but they no longer speak, owing to an incident that Mackay refuses to discuss publicly,” the report noted.