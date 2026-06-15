Phil Mickelson and Wife Still Navigating Health Crisis Amid New Allegations

Golfer Phil Mickelson faces an uncertain future in golf as he continues to navigate an unspecified health issue with his wife, an issue that had already sidelined him before facing new allegations of misconduct and could lead to an indefinite absence from the sport.

Golf Digest reported last week that Mickelson was accused of inappropriate contact with a female employee at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, his home club for decades. Mickelson was reportedly asked to leave the club in the middle of a round after the employee reported the incident, and he has not been allowed to return.

Phil Mickelson Remains Sidelined Indefinitely

While Mickelson has vehemently denied the allegations, it remains unclear when he could return to the golf course as a spokesperson said the family is still going through a health issue.

In a statement to Golf Digest in the original story, a spokesperson for Mickelson said the 55-year-old golfer “continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

Mickelson first shared news of the health issue earlier this year, when he took time off the LIV tour and skipped the Masters. He mentioned his wife, Amy, in an announcement, but did not give any details about who was suffering the health crisis or exactly what it entailed.

In a follow-up statement to Golf Digest, attorney Tom Clare reiterated that Mickelson was still focused on the family health crisis while also exploring legal options to hit back at the allegations.