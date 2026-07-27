Phil Mickelson’s Wife Sparks New Questions With Latest Ringless Public Appearance

Phil Mickelson has stayed almost entirely out of the spotlight over the last several months, but a recent public appearance by his wife, Amy Mickelson, has quickly become a major talking point.

According to a report from the New York Post, Amy was photographed during a grocery trip to a Trader Joe’s in San Diego alongside the couple’s daughter, Amanda Brynn. The outing marked her first public appearance since Phil became the subject of renewed misconduct allegations earlier this year.

What immediately caught the attention of fans was Amy’s left hand. In photos published by multiple outlets, she was not wearing the wedding ring she had prominently worn during previous public appearances, including at the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Neither Phil nor Amy has publicly commented on the photos, and there has been no announcement regarding the status of their nearly 30-year marriage. Still, the timing has fueled widespread speculation online given everything surrounding the six-time major champion over the past few months.

Amy Mickelson’s Appearance Amid Ongoing Controversy

The photos surfaced during one of the most difficult stretches of Phil Mickelson’s career away from the golf course.

Earlier this year, Mickelson reportedly departed The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe following allegations that he made nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with a female employee.

Weeks later, author Alan Shipnuck published additional allegations describing a pattern of inappropriate behavior dating back more than a decade, including claims made by Ashley Perez, the former wife of PGA Tour player Pat Perez.

A spokesperson for Mickelson has disputed portions of the reporting while saying other incidents have already been acknowledged by the golfer. The same spokesperson also previously told People that Amy has continued to support her husband with “extraordinary grace” and “unwavering love” throughout their relationship.

Neither Amy nor Phil has publicly addressed the recent photographs or the renewed speculation surrounding their marriage.

Phil Mickelson Remains Away from Professional Golf

Beyond the off-course headlines, Mickelson has also been largely absent from competitive golf throughout 2026.

Before LIV Golf’s season opener, Mickelson announced that he would step away to focus on a family health matter involving his wife. He ultimately competed in just one event this season, finishing tied for 48th at LIV Golf South Africa.

The extended break also caused him to miss the Masters, the PGA Championship U.S. Open and The Open Championship, four tournaments he has rarely missed throughout his Hall of Fame career.

His prolonged absence, combined with the recent misconduct allegations and Amy Mickelson’s latest public appearance, has only intensified public interest.

For now, however, there remains no public indication from either Phil or Amy that the missing wedding ring signifies any change in their relationship, leaving much of the speculation unsupported by any statement from the family.