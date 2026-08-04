Presidents Cup 2026: Check Out Uniforms for USA, International Teams

The Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club is fast approaching, and golf fans are about to get their first look at the uniforms for Team USA and Team International ahead of the September competition.

The Presidents Cup, along with Summit Golf Brands, unveiled the uniform sets for both clubs on Aug. 4, roughly six weeks ahead of the PGA Tour-sanctioned international tournament set for Sept. 22-27. With Summit Golf Brands serving as the exclusive outfitter for both teams, Team USA and the International Team players, captains, caddies and staff will be decked out in B. Draddy and Zero Restriction for the week-long event.

Presidents Cup 2026: Team USA, International Uniforms Revealed

Similar to past years, Team USA will wear its traditional red, white and blue, while the Internationals will once again wear the yellow-and-black kits that have become their hallmark look.

Here’s a sampling of what the players will be wearing when they battle for the Cup at Medinah.

As is the case with international tournaments, the captains — Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy — took an active role in the design process.

“It’s a real honor to outfit these teams,” B. Draddy founder Billy Draddy said in a press release. “Working with the captains meant a lot. These are guys that we look up to and have a lot of respect for, so working with them on the uniforms was really fulfilling. … The PGA Tour is wonderful to work with, and we have a great relationship built around our products and the looks we put together. While every captain has been different, those collaborations have always come easily as well.”

The captains agreed.

“(B. Draddy and Zero Restriction) understand what our players need — gear that looks great, performs at the highest level and gives our guys the confidence to go out and play their best golf. … I was able to be very involved in the design process and with feedback from our players, I think we’ve landed on uniforms our team will be proud to wear at Medinah this September.”

Ogilvy added: “One of the greatest privileges of being International Team captain is finding ways to unite 12 players from different countries, backgrounds and cultures. Designing the team uniforms is a unique opportunity to help foster that connection. We wanted to create something that brings the players together, reflects the pride we have in the Shield and reinforces that we’re competing for something bigger than ourselves.”

Presidents Cup 2026: What to Know About Teams, History

The Presidents Cup action begins in earnest on Sept. 22 and 23 with a pair of practice days at Medinah. The competition then begins Thursday, Sept. 24 (a four-day event compared to three at the Ryder Cup) on Course No. 3 at the famed club just outside Chicago.

Thursday Sept. 24

Friday, Sept. 25

Saturday, Sept. 26

Sunday, Sept. 27

The specific day-by-day Format for the four-day tournament has yet to be decided, but it will obviously rotate among the match-play standards of four-ball, foursomes and singles.

The Americans will once again be prohibitive favorites. Team USA has won all but two playings of the Presidents Cup. The sides have played the event 15 times with the Americans winning 13. The US has won 10 straight since tying in 2003, while the International Team’s lone victory came in 1998. Team USA has won all eight tournaments on American soil dating back to the first Presidents Cup in 1994.