Six International Players Officially Qualify for Presidents Cup After Tour Championship

The 2026 Presidents Cup is taking shape after the FedExCup playoffs. Both the International and U.S. teams are moving closer to their final rosters. The biennial competition will take place at Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3 from Sept. 24-27.

Meanwhile, the qualifying process has reached an important stage for both teams. The U.S. team finalized its six automatic qualifiers after the BMW Championship. The International team continued its qualifying process through the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Six International Players Secure Automatic Spots

With the Tour Championship complete, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott have secured the six automatic spots on the 2026 International Team.

According to “GOLF Channel,” all six players finished inside the top 30 in FedExCup points during the 2026 season. As a result, they earned automatic places on Captain Geoff Ogilvy’s roster.

Now, Ogilvy has six captain’s picks left to complete the 12-man team. The next six players in the International standings are Corey Conners, Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Ryo Hisatsune, Jason Day, and Casey Jarvis.

Among those players, only Echavarria and Jarvis won in 2026. Echavarria captured the Cognizant Classic on March 1. Jarvis also recorded two victories earlier this year on the DP World Tour.

The International Team features players who are not eligible for the U.S. or European teams. In addition, the Presidents Cup rankings use Official World Golf Ranking points.

To earn an automatic spot, International players needed to compete in at least 15 OWGR-rated events between September 8, 2025, and August 31, 2026.

Geoff Ogilvy Has Six Captain’s Picks Remaining

With the automatic spots set, Geoff Ogilvy can now focus on his six captain’s picks. Those selections will complete the International Team for the September competition.

Several experienced players remain in contention. Corey Conners, Sungjae Im and Jason Day all sit among the next six players in the International standings. Ogilvy will decide which six players fill the remaining roster spots.

Meanwhile, the U.S. team has already secured its six automatic qualifiers. Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley and Collin Morikawa earned those spots after the BMW Championship.

Scottie Scheffler finished first in the U.S. standings. He will make his third consecutive Presidents Cup appearance.

Wyndham Clark also made a major move during the BMW Championship. He entered the event at No. 7 but jumped to No. 3 after winning the tournament. That result pushed Ben Griffin out of the automatic qualifying positions.

Notably, Clark is the only U.S. automatic qualifier who did not compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage.

Finally, both captains have six picks remaining. Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy will announce their selections live from PGA TOUR Studios on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m. ET.

The finalized teams will then meet at Medinah Country Club from Sept. 24-27 for the 2026 Presidents Cup.