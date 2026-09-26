Presidents Cup 2026 Saturday Matches: Tee Times, Pairings

The Presidents Cup shifts into a critical stage Saturday following a dominant Friday performance from the International Team. After sweeping all five foursomes matches on Friday, the Internationals enter Day 3 with momentum as the competition moves to its only double-session day.

Saturday will feature eight total matches, beginning with four fourball matches in the morning before four foursomes matches take place in the afternoon. That creates an opportunity for significant movement on the scoreboard before the Presidents Cup concludes with 12 singles matches Sunday.

Captains Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy made their selections for Saturday morning following Friday’s action, producing four intriguing pairings.

Here is everything to know about Saturday’s schedule, matchups and format.

Presidents Cup Saturday Morning Tee Times and Matchups

Saturday morning begins at 8:02 a.m. ET, with the four matches spaced 18 minutes apart.

Match 1, 8:02 a.m. ET – Justin Thomas/Jackson Koivun vs. Min Woo Lee/Sungjae Im

Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun will lead off for the United States against Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im. Thomas brings considerable experience in international team competition, while Koivun gets another opportunity to make an impact alongside one of the Americans’ veteran players.

Lee and Im will attempt to keep the International Team’s momentum rolling after Friday’s sweep. Going first also gives both sides an opportunity to establish the tone for a morning session featuring a different format than Friday’s foursomes.

Match 2, 8:20 a.m. ET – Collin Morikawa/Wyndham Clark vs. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim

Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark comprise the second American pairing and will face the all-Korean duo of Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim.

The fourball format should give all four players an opportunity to play aggressively. Unlike foursomes, where partners alternate shots with the same ball, each golfer plays his own ball throughout the hole in fourball.

The lowest individual score from each team counts as the team’s score for that hole.

Match 3, 8:38 a.m. ET – Chris Gotterup/Cameron Young vs. Nick Taylor/Corey Conners

Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young will represent the United States in the third match against Canadians Nick Taylor and Corey Conners.

With fourball rewarding birdies and individual scoring, this matchup could provide plenty of opportunities for momentum swings.

Match 4, 8:56 a.m. ET – Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Ryo Hisatsune

The final morning match features Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns against Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune.

Scheffler and Burns give the Americans another high-profile pairing in the anchor position, while Matsuyama brings extensive experience to the International side.

Foursomes for the afternoon are still TBD.

How Saturday’s Presidents Cup Format Works

The morning session consists of four fourball matches. In fourball, two players represent each team, but all four golfers play their own ball. The better score between the two partners becomes that team’s score for the hole. If one side records a lower score, it wins the hole. If the best scores are tied, the hole is halved.

That changes in the afternoon, when the Presidents Cup returns to foursomes, also known as alternate shot. Partners share one ball and alternate hitting shots until the hole is completed. One player tees off on the odd-numbered holes and the other tees off on the even-numbered holes.

Friday demonstrated how quickly foursomes can reshape the competition. The International Team swept all five matches in the format, collecting every available point from the session.

Saturday afternoon therefore gives the Internationals another chance to capitalize on a format in which they enjoyed tremendous success one day earlier, while the Americans will have an opportunity to respond.