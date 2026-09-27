Presidents Cup 2026: Sunday Singles Pairings, Tee Times

There’s history on the line for Sunday singles at the Presidents Cup, as the International team looks to pull off a historic upset.

Team USA will have to come from behind if it wants to avoid its second home-turf loss in as many years. And while the Ryder Cup setback last fall at Bethpage Black was understandable given Team Europe’s talent and mettle, a loss to the Internationals at Medinah on Sunday would be devastating.

The International team has given the Americans all they can handle and then some, entering the final day of the competition holding a 10.5-7.5 lead. All 12 players for each team will take the course for Sunday singles, where the Internationals need just five of the remaining 12 points to win the Presidents Cup for the first time since 1998.

Full Pairings, Tee Times for Presidents Cup Sunday Singles

Here’s how the two teams will line up for Sunday singles at Medinah Country Club in Chicago.

(All times ET)

12:02 p.m.: Ryo Histatsune (INT) vs. Cameron Young (USA)

12:14 p.m.: Tom Kim (INT) vs. Wyndham Clark (USA)

12:26 p.m.: Corey Conners (INT) vs. Justin Thomas (USA)

12:38 p.m.: Nico Echavarria (INT) vs. Scottie Scheffler (USA)

12:50 p.m.: Sungjae Im (INT) vs. Sam Burns (USA)

1:01 p.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (INT) vs. Chris Gotterup (USA)

1:14 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama (INT) vs. Collin Morikawa (USA)

1:26 p.m.: Adam Scott (INT) vs. Patrick Cantlay (USA)

1:38 p.m.: Si Woo Kim (INT) vs. Jackson Koivun (USA)

1:50 p.m.: Min Woo Lee (INT) vs. Jacob Bridgeman (USA)

2:02 p.m.: Nick Taylor (INT) vs. Russell Henley (USA)

2:14 p.m.: Ryan Fox (INT) vs. Xander Schauffele (USA)

Team USA on Verge of Historic Disappointment at Presidents Cup

If Team USA can’t pull off the comeback Sunday, it might mark a new low for the American golf machine. As noted, Team USA hasn’t lost the Presidents Cup since a 1998 stunner at Royal Melbourne. In fact, the Americans — who own a 13-1-1 all-time Presidents Cup record — have only failed to win by multiple points three times in the 15 tournaments.

Unsurprisingly, captain Brandt Snedeker has been the subject of criticism, especially as his team sleep-walks through the first three days of competition. Snedeker then left himself open to further second-guessing by sitting Scheffler for the second half of play during team competition Sunday.

“They’ve given me everything I could possibly ask for, and I’ve just got to figure out ways to get these guys in better situations,” Snedeker admitted Saturday, per PGATour.com. “I don’t think I’ve held up my ened of the bargain. … I’ve honestly been second-guessing myself a lot to be in this situation.”

The Americans, of course, came into the week as massive betting favorites. Team USA was -600 to win the Cup at the start of the tournament. The International team will take the course Sunday as a slight -134 favorite, with Team USA at +180, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.