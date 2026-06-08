RBC Canadian Open Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

Reorder for Nos. 111-125/300 career cuts

Putnam, Andrew

Moore, Taylor

Dahmen, Joel

Power, Seamus

Ryder, Sam

Ghim, Doug

Ventura, Kris

How TPC Toronto Earned Its Place on the Canadian Open Stage

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s debut as an RBC Canadian Open (June 10-14) host is the result of a vision that has been decades in the making.

What began more than 30 years ago as a golf facility envisioned by brothers Jerry and Roman Humeniuk has grown into one of Canada’s premier golf destinations. The Caledon property now features three 18-hole courses, luxury villas, multiple dining venues, and a 65,000-square-foot clubhouse, transforming what was once considered a hidden gem into a world-class golf resort.

Few people have witnessed that growth more closely than Dave Hunter, superintendent of the North and Hoot courses. After three decades on the property, Hunter still finds the recent transformation remarkable.

“I can’t wrap my head around the development and the progress from the last seven or eight years,” Hunter said. “We went from ‘just’ golf to this mecca property now.”

A major turning point came in 2018 when Osprey Valley became the first Canadian facility to join the PGA Tour’s TPC Network. The partnership helped accelerate the property’s growth and provided valuable resources as the facility expanded its ambitions both on and off the course.

Another significant milestone followed in 2022 when Golf Canada announced plans to establish a new “Home for Canadian Golf” at TPC Toronto. The project includes Golf Canada’s future headquarters, training facilities, and the eventual relocation of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.

The final step toward hosting Canada’s national championship came in 2024 when Golf Canada officially awarded the RBC Canadian Open to TPC Toronto’s North Course. Under the direction of Canadian architect Ian Andrew, the course underwent a significant renovation, stretching to 7,450 yards and a par 70 to challenge the world’s best players.

“We went from thinking of this as a public course where a championship could be held, to a championship course that the public can play,” TPC Toronto president Chris Humeniuk said.

That accessibility remains one of the venue’s defining characteristics. While the North Course will test PGA Tour stars during tournament week, everyday golfers will still have the opportunity to experience the same layout afterward.