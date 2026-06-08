RBC Canadian Open Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The RBC Canadian Open has once again assembled one of the strongest non-signature event fields on the PGA Tour schedule, with major champions, international stars, and Canada’s top players all set to compete during one of the most anticipated weeks of the season.
Leading the field is three-time tournament champion and fan favorite Rory McIlroy, whose history with Canada’s national championship has made him one of the event’s biggest attractions.
Full RBC Canadian Open Field
Here is a complete list of players participating in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open, per PGA Tour:
Winner of PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship
Clark, Wyndham
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Koepka, Brooks
Morikawa, Collin
Rai, Aaron
Winner of World Golf Championship event
Burns, Sam
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational
Hovland, Viktor
Bridgeman, Jacob
Winner of FedExCup
Fleetwood, Tommy
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Brennan, Michael
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Castillo, Ricky
Davis, Cam
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Fisk, Steven
Fitzpatrick, Alex
Fox, Ryan
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Hall, Harry
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Mouw, William
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Reitan, Kristoffer
Riley, Davis
Rose, Justin
Schenk, Adam
Snedeker, Brandt
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Yu, Kevin
Top 70 on prior years FedExCup points list
Conners, Corey
McCarthy, Denny
Kim, Michael
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Greyserman, Max
Hughes, Mackenzie
Schmid, Matti
Grillo, Emiliano
van Rooyen, Erik
Top 100 on prior season’s FedExCup Fall points list
Hoey, Rico
McGreevy, Max
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Whaley, Vince
Cole, Eric
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Mitchell, Keith
Meissner, Mac
Højgaard, Nicolai
Roy, Kevin
Hubbard, Mark
Ramey, Chad
Phillips, Chandler
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Walker, Danny
Kanaya, Takumi
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Anderson, Matthew
Benson, Yohann
Hadwin, Adam
Harrington, Padraig
Lew, Dawson
Matthews, Justin
McCulloch, Ashton
Nesbitt, Drew
O’Donovan, Declan
O’Hair, Sean
Sanderson, Calen
Savoie, Joey
Silverman, Ben
Sloan, Roger
Weir, Mike
Leading 10 players from prior season’s DP World Tour
Noren, Alex
Parry, John
Li, Haotong
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Smith, Jordan
Brown, Dan
Top 20 on prior season’s Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Keefer, Johnny
Blanchet, Chandler
Smotherman, Austin
Shipley, Neal
Lebioda, Hank
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Lamprecht, Christo
Chatfield, Davis
Bauchou, Zach
Kang, Jeffrey
Hirata, Kensei
Crowe, Trace
VanDerLaan, John
Dou, Zecheng
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Nyholm, Pontus
Top five from PGA TOUR Q-School
Ewart, A.J.
Tosti, Alejandro
Svensson, Adam
Rozo, Marcelo
Wu, Dylan
PGA TOUR University
Clanton, Luke
James, Ben
Top 30 on prior season’s FedExCup points list
Theegala, Sahith
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Jesper
Top 100 medical extension
Hodges, Lee
Nos. 101-110 on prior season’s FedExCup Fall points list
Wallace, Matt
Hossler, Beau
Lipsky, David
Fishburn, Patrick
Major Medical Extension
Lee, K.H.
Hoffman, Charley
Willett, Danny
Stanger, Jimmy
Waring, Paul
Reorder for Nos. 111-125/300 career cuts
Putnam, Andrew
Moore, Taylor
Dahmen, Joel
Power, Seamus
Ryder, Sam
Ghim, Doug
Ventura, Kris
How TPC Toronto Earned Its Place on the Canadian Open Stage
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s debut as an RBC Canadian Open (June 10-14) host is the result of a vision that has been decades in the making.
What began more than 30 years ago as a golf facility envisioned by brothers Jerry and Roman Humeniuk has grown into one of Canada’s premier golf destinations. The Caledon property now features three 18-hole courses, luxury villas, multiple dining venues, and a 65,000-square-foot clubhouse, transforming what was once considered a hidden gem into a world-class golf resort.
Few people have witnessed that growth more closely than Dave Hunter, superintendent of the North and Hoot courses. After three decades on the property, Hunter still finds the recent transformation remarkable.
“I can’t wrap my head around the development and the progress from the last seven or eight years,” Hunter said. “We went from ‘just’ golf to this mecca property now.”
A major turning point came in 2018 when Osprey Valley became the first Canadian facility to join the PGA Tour’s TPC Network. The partnership helped accelerate the property’s growth and provided valuable resources as the facility expanded its ambitions both on and off the course.
Another significant milestone followed in 2022 when Golf Canada announced plans to establish a new “Home for Canadian Golf” at TPC Toronto. The project includes Golf Canada’s future headquarters, training facilities, and the eventual relocation of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.
The final step toward hosting Canada’s national championship came in 2024 when Golf Canada officially awarded the RBC Canadian Open to TPC Toronto’s North Course. Under the direction of Canadian architect Ian Andrew, the course underwent a significant renovation, stretching to 7,450 yards and a par 70 to challenge the world’s best players.
“We went from thinking of this as a public course where a championship could be held, to a championship course that the public can play,” TPC Toronto president Chris Humeniuk said.
That accessibility remains one of the venue’s defining characteristics. While the North Course will test PGA Tour stars during tournament week, everyday golfers will still have the opportunity to experience the same layout afterward.
RBC Canadian Open Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals