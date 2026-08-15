Rickie Fowler Dealt Personal News Amid FedExCup Playoffs at St. Jude Championship

All signs point to Rickie Fowler advancing in the FedExCup Playoffs to compete in the BMW Championship. Fowler bounced back after an up-and-down second round to post a 4-under 66 at the St. Jude Championship.

The star heads into the final round at 3-under par with a chance to notch another top 20 performance in Memphis. With the BMW Championship almost a certainty, the attention turns to whether Fowler will be able to qualify for the Tour Championship.

Fowler is right on the edge when it comes to the FedExCup Playoffs standings. As a reminder, the top 30 golfers qualify to play the Tour Championship at East Lake following the BMW Championship.

The latest projections have Fowler as the first golfer out of the Tour Championship field. Fowler sits at No. 31 in the projections, meaning the golfer has some work to do heading into both the final round at St. Jude and the BMW Championship.

Let’s explore the latest PGA Tour golf news.

Rickie Fowler Is Expected to Have Surgery Following the PGA Tour Season: Report

Fowler is slated to have sinus surgery following the PGA Tour season. The star has been dealing with a sinus issue and been unable to find a permanent solution.

“He’s had a serious sinus infection for more than two years, and after this season concludes — they’ve tried all the antibiotics and medicine – they’re going to have to do surgery,” PGA Tour Radio’s Doug Bell said of Fowler, per The Mirror.

“He said he’s not looking forward to it and it really has held him back, and that’s kind of unknown. We didn’t know that about Rick.”

PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs Standings: Jordan Spieth Is Back in Danger

After a hot start at the St. Jude Championship, Fowler’s good friend Jordan Spieth is once again in danger of elimination. At the time of publication, Spieth is projected not to make the BMW Championship.

Midway through the third round, Spieth sits at No. 51 in the projected FedExCup Playoffs standings. The top 50 golfers will advance to the BMW Championship while 20 golfers will be eliminated from the playoffs.

“I just missed a lot of those big events of just finishing in the top 20 like I did most of the other events this year, which would have left this week to be completely stress free,” Spieth told reporters on August 13. “But outside looking in versus inside trying to hold onto it is a little different mentality, maybe helpful, but after a good start that all changes, right?

“I just feel that I’m — I just feel like, as I just mentioned, I’m just in a very different place about the game of golf than I was the last couple seasons heading into this event. Again, if it’s going to work out, great. If it doesn’t, I know next year is going to be an awesome year for me. So it takes a lot of the stress off of this week.”

Fans will have a better picture of Spieth’s fate following the final round at the St. Jude Championship.