Rickie Fowler Gets Much-Needed News Amid FexExCup Playoffs Days Before BMW Championship

Rickie Fowler officially advanced in the PGA Tour playoffs and is in the BMW Championship field. The bigger story is where Fowler stands when it comes to qualifying for the Tour Championship.

As a reminder, the top 30 golfers in the FedExCup Playoffs standings following the BMW Championship will advance to the grand finale at East Lake. The field is whittled down from the current group of 50 golfers who qualified for the BMW Championship.

Following the St. Jude Championship, Fowler is projected to be the final golfer to qualify for the Tour Championship. Fowler is No. 30 in the current FedExCup Playoffs standings putting the star just above the cut line.

After a hot start, Fowler finished T34 at the St. Jude Championship. Fowler will likely need a better showing at the BMW Championship in order to avoid elimination.

Let’s dive into the latest PGA Tour golf news.

FedExCup Playoffs Standings: Rickie Fowler Is in Danger of Being Eliminated

Fowler does not have as much of a margin of error like Rory McIlroy who is higher in the standings. McIlroy still sits at No. 13 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings despite a dismal showing at the St. Jude Championship after placing 66th.

Fowler is joined by several other notable golfers on the PGA Tour playoff bubble. Justin Thomas has his work cut out for him as the golfer sits at No. 44 in the postseason standings.

Gary Woodland would be the first golfer to miss the Tour Championship at No. 31 in the current FedExCup Playoffs standings. Adam Scott sits at No. 27, while Justin Rose is No. 24 ahead of the BMW Championship.

Rickie Fowler Will Need a Better Showing at BMW Championship

Fowler always garners attention, but the star has been quiet in recent weeks. The golfer was paired with Jordan Spieth for the final round of the St. Jude Championship.

Spieth found himself on the wrong side of the playoff standings as the golfer was eliminated from the postseason. During the Rocket Classic, Fowler described his outlook as the FedExCup Playoffs was fast approaching.

“I know where I’m at and all that,” Fowler explained on July 30, per PGA Tour. “Obviously would like to just play well and have a good week here.

“Play well this week, enjoy some days at home, rest up because it’s going to be a hot, sweaty, muggy run to the finish.”

Rickie Fowler Is Expected to Have Surgery: Report

Fowler last played in the Tour Championship in 2023. It would be a major achievement for Fowler to advance to the final tournament in the PGA Tour’s three-event playoffs.

Following the season, Fowler is expected to have surgery to repair a nagging sinus issue that has been bothering the golfer.

“He’s had a serious sinus infection for more than two years, and after this season concludes — they’ve tried all the antibiotics and medicine – they’re going to have to do surgery,” PGA Tour Radio’s Doug Bell said of Fowler, per The Mirror.

“He said he’s not looking forward to it and it really has held him back, and that’s kind of unknown. We didn’t know that about Rick.”