Rickie Fowler Gets Personal News Days Before BMW Championship Amid FedExCup Playoffs

The good news keeps coming for Rickie Fowler as the star has once again found his form on the PGA Tour. Fowler not only qualified for the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs, but the star appears to have staying power.

Following the St. Jude Championship, Fowler advanced to the BMW Championship and controls his own destiny to qualify for the Tour Championship. Ahead of the BMW Championship, the Los Angeles-based non-profit Friends of Golf announced that Fowler will be honored at an event on October 19, 2026.

Fowler and two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion and current golf analyst Kay Cockerill will be honored at the Friends of Golf’s 46th annual charity golf tournament. The star will be interviewed at the October event, which will be held at the Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to honor both Kay Cockerill and Rickie Fowler at our 46th Annual Golf Tournament,” Friends of Golf’s President Peter Best detailed in an August 16, statement. “Both Kay and Rickie have made their mark on the game of golf both on and off the course. Kay is one of the greatest players in UCLA history, a longtime member of the LPGA Tour, and one of today’s top TV golf commentators.

“And Rickie is one of the best-known players on the PGA Tour, a five-time Ryder Cup member and a Ben Hogan Award winner. We are excited to celebrate both at this year’s FOG event at Bel-Air Country Club.”

The non-profit highlighted the golfer’s work with the Rickie Fowler Foundation, an organization focused on making the sport more accessible for under-resourced youth.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest PGA Tour golf news.

FedExCup Playoffs Standings: Rickie Fowler Is Projected to Narrowly Escape Elimination Ahead of Tour Championship

For now, Fowler is focused on making a deep postseason run. Heading into the BMW Championship, Fowler is just above the cut line for the golfers projected to advance to the Tour Championship.

Fowler is No. 30 in the current FedExCup Playoffs standings. While 50 golfers will compete at the BMW Championship, only the top 30 in the FedExCup standings following the tournament will qualify for the Tour Championship.

Fowler has not played in the grand finale at East Lake since 2023. If the projections hold, Fowler would be the final golfer to qualify for the Tour Championship.

Rickie Fowler Needs Strong Showing at BMW Championship to Advance in PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs

There is still a lot of golf left to be played before the Tour Championship field is cemented. Fowler will need strong performance at the BMW Championship in order to avoid elimination.

The star finished T34 at the St. Jude Championship but still advanced as the top 50 golfers in the postseason standings qualify for the BMW Championship. Fowler’s margin of error shrinks as the field is whittled down to 30 golfers for the final PGA Tour event of the season in Atlanta.

Scottie Scheffler sits at +305 as the favorite to win the BMW Championship in the latest golf odds, per DraftKings. Fowler is a long shot to win the event at +6000.