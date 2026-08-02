Concerning Rickie Fowler News Emerges Before the Final Round at Rocket Classic

Just hours before Rickie Fowler was set to tee off in the final round of the 2026 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, concerning news about his present health came to light.

Doug Bell of ESPN reported that Fowler has battled a serious sinus infection for more than two years. Fowler plans to undergo surgery once the 2026 season ends.

The news landed as Fowler sat three shots behind leader Davis Riley. He shares third place at 12-under with Cameron Young, Rasmus Hojgaard and Chris Kirk.

For two seasons, Fowler has fought fevers, congestion and unexplained dips in form, which were observed in May and June. Fans often chalked this up to inconsistency. The new report suggests something deeper was happening all along.

The earliest whispers trace back to the 2023 Ryder Cup. That event took place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome. Captain Zach Johnson benched Fowler for Saturday’s session that week.

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported Fowler battled a sinus infection throughout the week. Johnson declined to detail any player’s specific health situation publicly.

Fowler still played two matches that week while sick. He lost both matches, a disappointing result for a proven veteran.

The pattern resurfaced again in spring 2024 at Bay Hill. He was dealing with a sinus infection. Onlookers noticed Fowler sneezing repeatedly throughout his rounds that week. He finished tied for 36th, well below his usual standard.

Weeks later, during the Players Championship at Sawgrass, observers again noted Fowler looked unwell walking off the green. He finished the tournament at 2-over par.

Each such instance got written off as a passing bug or seasonal allergy.

Sinus Infection Derailed Rickie Fowler’s Game Again This Year

Before this year’s Truist Championship, Fowler was looking quite good. He arrived off consecutive top-10 finishes at Signature Events that spring. Quail Hollow gave him his first PGA Tour career trophy in 2012, so he was determined to perform.

Unfortunately, he developed a fever measuring between 102 and 103 degrees. It hit him on Tuesday and Wednesday nights beforehand.

Fowler later admitted he felt “loopy” throughout that stretch. The illness resulted in his opening round of 74. He later said he struggled just to hit short putts.

“There were times I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to hit the hole from a few feet,” he said.

From there, over the course of the tournament, he pushed through for a runner-up finish with a score of 13-under. Fowler had seemingly willed his way through fever and fatigue.

The bad stretch began after. At the PGA Championship, he finished tied for 60th and then missed three consecutive cuts.

What’s at Stake for Rickie Fowler on the Final Round of Rocket Classic?

Fowler entered the week chasing a spot in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings. He is currently ranked 32nd. If he holds on to his current position on the Rocket Classic leaderboard, he will earn valuable points, moving into the top 30 and securing a place in the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Last year, he missed out on the Tour Championship after a series of disappointing performances, something he will be eager to avoid repeating.