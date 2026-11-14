Rickie Fowler & Wife Allison Have Personal News Emerge Ahead of ’27 PGA Tour Season

Rickie Fowler faces a big offseason before the 2027 PGA Tour season.

Doug Bell said in August that Fowler will have sinus surgery after the 2026 season. The golf star has battled a serious sinus infection for more than two years.

Fowler has won six PGA Tour events, but his last victory came in 2023, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He has not won in more than three years since.

Despite that, he remains one of the PGA Tour’s best-known players. He and his wife, Allison, also work to give back.

Those efforts were recently honored and the announcement highlighted his foundation work.

Rickie Fowler & Wife Allison Have Personal News Emerge

Friends of Golf, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, honored Fowler and Kay Cockerill at its 46th annual charity tournament. The event took place Oct. 19 at Bel-Air Country Club. The group invited Fowler and his wife, Allison, to attend.

The evening included dinner, silent and live auctions, an awards presentation and interviews with the honorees.

The auctions raised money for scholarships, team support and equipment for junior golfers. The two honorees made a mark both on and off the course.

Fowler won the Ben Hogan Award in 2008 while at Oklahoma State. Friends of Golf helps honor the top male college golfer with the Ben Hogan Trophy Award each year.

He launched the Rickie Fowler Foundation in 2011. The foundation works to make golf accessible to young people who lack the financial means to play.

Rickie Fowler & Allison Stokke Give Back to the Children

The Fowlers spent part of May’s Truist Championship week giving back to families in Charlotte, North Carolina.

They partnered with the PGA Tour and Truist on a Mother’s Day event at Quail Hollow Club. The event helped local children with golf and celebrated their mothers.

Fowler worked with local children on their putting. He signed golf balls while Alisson worked with the mothers.

The couple’s work also reaches Fowler’s hometown of Murrieta, California. He bought the Murrieta Valley Golf Range there in 2023.

Fowler first visited the range at age 3 with his grandfather. He grew up practicing there.

The couple chose KemperSports to manage the range, which hosts Murrieta Valley Junior Golf. Fowler plans a junior learning center there.

Fowler spent part of the offseason with his daughters, Maya and Nellie. He attended the first WTGL match with them on Nov. 8.

The 2027 PGA Tour season opens Jan. 21 with The American Express in La Quinta, California.