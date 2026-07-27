Rocket Classic Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour returns to Detroit Golf Club this week for the Rocket Classic, with another deep field set to compete as the FedExCup Playoffs race enters its final stretch.

As with all PGA Tour full-field events, the field was determined using the Tour’s standardized priority ranking system, which includes fully exempt members, players earning entry through various exemption categories and conditional status, along with sponsor exemptions and qualifiers.

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, every FedExCup point carries added importance for players looking to secure a spot inside the top 70 and qualify for the postseason.

Full 2026 Rocket Classic Field

Here is the complete list of players competing in the 2026 Rocket Classic, per PGA Tour:

Bauchou, Zach

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Blanchet, Chandler

Bradley, Keegan

Brennan, Michael

Bridgeman, Jacob

Brown, Dan

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Cantlay, Patrick

Castillo, Ricky

Chatfield, Davis

Clanton, Luke

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Coody, Pierceson

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Dalke, Brad

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason (WD)

Dou, Zecheng

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Ewart, A.J.

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fisk, Steven

Fowler, Rickie

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hall, Harry

Henley, Russell

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hirata, Kensei

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Hooks, Joe

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

James, Ben

Jennings, William

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Jeffrey

Keefer, Johnny

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Koepka, Brooks

Koivun, Jackson

Lamprecht, Christo

Lebioda, Hank

Li, Haotong

Lipsky, David

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

Mazzoli, Stefano

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Mouw, William

Nakajima, Keita

Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

Novak, Andrew

Nyholm, Pontus

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco

Phillips, Chandler

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Ramey, Chad

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Roy, Kevin

Rozo, Marcelo

Ruffels, Ryan +

Saddier, Adrien

Sargent, Gordon

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Shipley, Neal

Simpson, Webb

Smith, Jordan

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stevens, Sam

Streelman, Kevin

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Taylor, Nick

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Ventura, Kristoffer

Vilips, Karl

Walker, Danny

Wallace, Matt

Whaley, Vince

Wilkes-Krier, Patrick

Wise, Aaron

Wu, Dylan

Yellamaraju, Sudarshan

Young, Cameron

Yu, Kevin

Jason Day Headlines Rocket Classic Withdrawals

One of the biggest changes to the field came Monday when Jason Day officially withdrew from the Rocket Classic, marking the second consecutive week the former world No. 1 has pulled out before a tournament due to an ongoing back injury.

Day has been dealing with the issue since the U.S. Open, where he withdrew during the opening round after visibly struggling through his first nine holes at Shinnecock Hills.

The Australian shot 6-over 41 on the back nine, including six consecutive bogeys, before completing one more hole and leaving the course by cart while clearly in significant discomfort.

Although Day attempted to return at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 55th, and also competed at The Open Championship before missing the cut, his health has continued to be a concern.

He also withdrew before last week’s 3M Open, making this the second straight tournament he has skipped.

The timing couldn’t be more difficult for the 13-time PGA TOUR winner. Day enters the week ranked No. 74 in the FedExCup standings with only one event remaining in the regular season after the Rocket Classic.

Only the top 70 players will qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs while also securing full PGA Tour status for next season, leaving Day with what could be one final opportunity at next week’s Wyndham Championship if his back allows him to compete.