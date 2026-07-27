Rocket Classic Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals

The PGA Tour returns to Detroit Golf Club this week for the Rocket Classic, with another deep field set to compete as the FedExCup Playoffs race enters its final stretch.
As with all PGA Tour full-field events, the field was determined using the Tour’s standardized priority ranking system, which includes fully exempt members, players earning entry through various exemption categories and conditional status, along with sponsor exemptions and qualifiers.
With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, every FedExCup point carries added importance for players looking to secure a spot inside the top 70 and qualify for the postseason.
Full 2026 Rocket Classic Field
Here is the complete list of players competing in the 2026 Rocket Classic, per PGA Tour:
Bauchou, Zach
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Blanchet, Chandler
Bradley, Keegan
Brennan, Michael
Bridgeman, Jacob
Brown, Dan
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Cantlay, Patrick
Castillo, Ricky
Chatfield, Davis
Clanton, Luke
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Coody, Pierceson
Crowe, Trace
Dahmen, Joel
Dalke, Brad
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason (WD)
Dou, Zecheng
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Dunlap, Nick
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Ewart, A.J.
Finau, Tony
Fishburn, Patrick
Fisk, Steven
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Gerard, Ryan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Henley, Russell
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hirata, Kensei
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Nicolai
Højgaard, Rasmus
Hooks, Joe
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
James, Ben
Jennings, William
Kanaya, Takumi
Kang, Jeffrey
Keefer, Johnny
Kim, Michael
Kim, Si Woo
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
Koepka, Brooks
Koivun, Jackson
Lamprecht, Christo
Lebioda, Hank
Li, Haotong
Lipsky, David
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
Mazzoli, Stefano
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Meissner, Mac
Mitchell, Keith
Moore, Taylor
Mouw, William
Nakajima, Keita
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
Novak, Andrew
Nyholm, Pontus
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Penge, Marco
Phillips, Chandler
Potgieter, Aldrich
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Ramey, Chad
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Roy, Kevin
Rozo, Marcelo
Ruffels, Ryan +
Saddier, Adrien
Sargent, Gordon
Schauffele, Xander
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Shipley, Neal
Simpson, Webb
Smith, Jordan
Smotherman, Austin
Snedeker, Brandt
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Suber, Jackson
Svensson, Adam
Svensson, Jesper
Taylor, Nick
Thompson, Davis
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Tosti, Alejandro
van Rooyen, Erik
VanDerLaan, John
Ventura, Kristoffer
Vilips, Karl
Walker, Danny
Wallace, Matt
Whaley, Vince
Wilkes-Krier, Patrick
Wise, Aaron
Wu, Dylan
Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
Young, Cameron
Yu, Kevin
Jason Day Headlines Rocket Classic Withdrawals
One of the biggest changes to the field came Monday when Jason Day officially withdrew from the Rocket Classic, marking the second consecutive week the former world No. 1 has pulled out before a tournament due to an ongoing back injury.
Day has been dealing with the issue since the U.S. Open, where he withdrew during the opening round after visibly struggling through his first nine holes at Shinnecock Hills.
The Australian shot 6-over 41 on the back nine, including six consecutive bogeys, before completing one more hole and leaving the course by cart while clearly in significant discomfort.
Although Day attempted to return at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 55th, and also competed at The Open Championship before missing the cut, his health has continued to be a concern.
He also withdrew before last week’s 3M Open, making this the second straight tournament he has skipped.
The timing couldn’t be more difficult for the 13-time PGA TOUR winner. Day enters the week ranked No. 74 in the FedExCup standings with only one event remaining in the regular season after the Rocket Classic.
Only the top 70 players will qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs while also securing full PGA Tour status for next season, leaving Day with what could be one final opportunity at next week’s Wyndham Championship if his back allows him to compete.
Rocket Classic Field 2026: Full Player List, Withdrawals