Fowler, Schauffele Headline Rooftop Golf Exhibition Before Rocket Classic

The event, dubbed Par 3 in the D, drew a decent crowd who gathered throughout downtown to witness a golf exhibition unlike anything typically seen on the PGA Tour schedule.

PGA Tour Stars Embrace an Unforgettable Challenge

Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, and Cameron Young each took turns hitting from the rooftop, navigating both the narrow urban landscape and swirling winds between the city’s buildings.

The challenge proved far more difficult than a standard par-3 hole. Players had to account for elevation, changing wind conditions, and a target surrounded by skyscrapers instead of trees.

Despite the unusual setup, the professionals showcased the creativity and precision that have made them some of the best golfers in the world.

Fowler admitted afterward that the exhibition pushed players outside of their comfort zones, noting that the combination of downtown wind and the tight target created one of the more memorable shots they’ve attempted. Even with years of PGA Tour experience, the rooftop challenge presented something entirely new.

Not every shot was perfect, however. Fowler’s attempt to be aggressive resulted in one ball striking Detroit’s new General Motors building, drawing laughs from both the players and spectators while adding another memorable moment to an already entertaining exhibition.

Local Youth Programs Share the Spotlight

The event wasn’t solely about the professionals. Each PGA Tour player partnered with a local junior golfer representing either First Tee – Greater Detroit or the Midnight Golf Program’s College, Career and Beyond initiative.

After the pros launched their tee shots from the rooftop, the students completed the holes from the custom green below. The format allowed young golfers to participate directly alongside some of the sport’s biggest stars while also highlighting organizations that continue to grow the game throughout the Detroit area.

Participants described the experience as one they will never forget. Beyond simply meeting PGA Tour professionals, the students had the opportunity to receive encouragement, advice, and conversation from players they have watched compete on television.

The event reinforced the Rocket Classic’s ongoing commitment to youth golf and community involvement, something that has been a hallmark of the tournament since its debut.

Players Hope the PGA Tour Returns to Detroit

While the rooftop exhibition focused on fun, there was also a sense of disappointment surrounding the Rocket Classic’s farewell season. Several players acknowledged that losing a PGA Tour stop in Detroit is unfortunate, particularly given the support the event has received from fans and the local community.

Finau expressed hope that the city will eventually welcome another PGA Tour event, saying he would love to see a sponsor and the Tour find a way to return to Detroit in the future. Judging by Tuesday night’s turnout, local golf fans appear eager for that possibility.