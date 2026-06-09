Rocket Classic to Leave Detroit Following 2026 Event

The PGA Tour’s presence in Detroit is entering its final stretch.

Rocket announced that the 2026 Rocket Classic will be the tournament’s last edition at Detroit Golf Club, ending a run that began in 2019 and helped establish a regular summer stop for professional golf in Michigan. The event quickly became a fixture on Detroit’s sports calendar, drawing thousands of fans annually while generating millions of dollars for local charities and community initiatives.

“After nearly 13 years as a PGA Tour title sponsor, including eight years in Detroit, 2026 will mark the final Rocket Classic,” Rocket said. “We are incredibly proud of what this tournament has meant to the city, from creating unforgettable moments for fans to raising more than $10 million for local organizations.”

The final tournament is scheduled for July 30 through August 2, 2026. The field is expected to include several high-profile PGA Tour players, including Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young and Russell Henley, along with former Rocket Classic champions Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau.

Why the Rocket Classic’s Future Became Uncertain

Reports earlier this year indicated that Rocket had not committed to extending the event beyond 2026 as it evaluated the evolving landscape of professional golf. The PGA Tour continues to navigate changes brought on by its ongoing negotiations with LIV Golf and broader shifts in the sport’s business model.

The Rocket Classic has generally occupied a lower tier on the Tour schedule compared to signature events and major championships. Although the tournament regularly attracted solid fields, it often struggled to land the sport’s biggest stars during a crowded summer calendar.

Players such as Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and Finau have helped elevate the event over the years, but the tournament rarely featured the consistent participation of marquee names like Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy. That reality made it difficult for the Rocket Classic to achieve the same national profile as some of the Tour’s premier stops.

With no Michigan event expected on the 2027 PGA Tour schedule, the state could experience a rare absence from professional golf’s biggest circuit.

“The Rocket Classic has always been about more than golf; it has been made possible by the people and partnerships that have helped create meaningful, lasting impact across the Detroit community throughout the years,” Mark Hollis, Rocket Classic tournament director, said.

“We are deeply grateful to the leaders across the State of Michigan, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, and the many team members at Rocket who have supported this effort with care and commitment. We are especially thankful to the leadership, staff, and members of the Detroit Golf Club for their patience, partnership, and unwavering support over the years, and to the fans whose passion and energy have made each round feel truly special.

“We look forward to continuing this work together, with all of these groups and many others, to make the 2026 Rocket Classic the most memorable one our community has ever experienced, and to discover together what comes next in our beautiful neighborhood.”

Memorable Champions Defined the Event’s Legacy

The inaugural tournament in 2019 produced one of the most emotional victories on Tour when Nate Lashley completed a remarkable underdog story. Entering the field as an alternate, Lashley captured his first PGA Tour title while overcoming a personal journey marked by unimaginable tragedy earlier in his life.

Bryson DeChambeau’s 2020 victory showcased the power-driven style that would later help him win the U.S. Open that same season. A year later, Cam Davis earned his first PGA Tour victory after surviving a dramatic five-hole playoff.

Tony Finau set a tournament scoring record in 2022, finishing at 26-under par and becoming the first player in several years to win on consecutive Tour starts. Rickie Fowler followed with perhaps the tournament’s most popular win in 2023, ending a lengthy victory drought in front of enthusiastic Detroit crowds.

Cam Davis returned to the winner’s circle in 2024 for his second Rocket Classic title, while Aldrich Potgieter added another memorable chapter in 2025 by winning a marathon playoff after opening the tournament with a course-record 62.

Could the PGA Tour Return to Detroit?

PGA Tour leadership has repeatedly emphasized the importance of major metropolitan markets, and Detroit remains one of the largest media markets in the United States. That alone makes the region attractive for future events should a new title sponsor emerge.

Detroit Golf Club may also strengthen its case for future tournaments following significant course renovations. The club’s ongoing improvements are designed to enhance both the player experience and tournament operations, potentially making it an even stronger venue for future professional competitions.

“When we launched the Rocket Classic, our mission was to shine a national spotlight on Detroit,” Rocket said. “That mission has been accomplished – our city is celebrated as the model for resilience, innovation and community-driven progress. …

“Rocket’s commitment to Detroit is as strong as ever. We look forward to celebrating the final Rocket Classic in 2026 and the lasting impact this tournament has had on the city.”

Whether the PGA Tour returns under a different tournament name, sponsor or format remains unclear. What is clear is that the Rocket Classic leaves behind a meaningful legacy. Over seven editions, the event brought elite golf back to Michigan, generated substantial charitable contributions and gave Detroit a recurring place on the PGA Tour calendar.