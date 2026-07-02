Rodeo Dunes Brings New Era of Golf to Colorado’s Ranch Country

In the small Colorado town of Roggen, golf’s newest destination is beginning to take shape among the rolling hills of the High Plains. The highly anticipated Rodeo Dunes has officially opened the first of six planned golf courses, and early reviews from those fortunate enough to experience it have been overwhelmingly positive.

Although the course is not yet open for public play, Rodeo Dunes is already generating excitement within the golf world. Located just 30 minutes from Denver, the inland links layout feels worlds away from the nearby city. Surrounded by wide-open prairies with the Rocky Mountains stretching across the horizon, the setting offers breathtaking views in every direction and a peaceful atmosphere that immediately separates it from traditional golf destinations.

Rodeo Dunes

Rodeo Dunes is the latest project from Michael Keiser Jr., co-developer of Sand Valley and son of Mike Keiser, the visionary behind Bandon Dunes. Golf course development runs in the family, and Rodeo Dunes appears set to continue that legacy.

The project came together through a partnership with the Cervi family, who have owned and worked the land for generations. Alongside acclaimed architect Bill Coore of Coore & Crenshaw Design, the team has created what looks less like a manufactured golf course and more like something that naturally emerged from the landscape itself.

The design features many of Coore’s signature elements. Expansive fairways and strategic blowout bunkers offer a layout that encourages creativity rather than simply rewarding power. Yet Rodeo Dunes has its own distinct identity. Rather than forcing the land to fit the course, the routing embraces the natural terrain. This design creates a golfing experience that celebrates both the game and the surrounding environment.

The Cervi family’s history is woven into every aspect of the property. They first settled the land in 1883 and have spent more than 150 years ranching in Colorado. Their deep ties to the area’s agricultural and rodeo traditions inspired the development’s name and vision. Rather than a themed resort, Rodeo Dunes looks to authentically showcase western heritage through its partnership with a family that still actively works the ranch today.

More To Come

While the first course has grabbed the spotlight, Rodeo Dunes is designed to become much more than a single course layout. Keiser Jr. has shared plans for a wide variety of golf experiences that appeal to all players.

Future additions include multiple full-length courses, a putting course, par-3 layouts, pitch-and-putt options, shorter 12-hole courses, and more 6,000-yard courses that prioritize fun and walkability. The goal is to create a destination where golfers can enjoy different styles of play during each visit, rather than repeat the same experience.

The development is still in its early stages. The pro shop operates out of a trailer. Meanwhile, a permanent clubhouse, restaurant, lodging, and additional hospitality amenities are still under construction. Even so, the golf itself has already become the main attraction.

For now, Rodeo Dunes remains closed to the general public as tee times are reserved for founding members. However, public tee times are expected to become available in 2027. If the first course is any sign, Colorado may soon have one of the country’s premier golf destinations. One that blends world-class architecture with authentic western lifestyle in a setting unlike any other.