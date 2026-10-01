Rory McIlroy Makes Career Announcement Ahead of Next Tournament

Rory McIlroy will return to the Abu Dhabi Championship in November as he continues his pursuit of a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title. The DP World Tour confirmed that the six-time major champion will compete at Yas Links from November 5 to 8.

The tournament will also enter a new era after Aldar became the title partner of the first Play-Off event. The tournament will now be known as the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship. Aldar owns Yas Links and has been an official marketing and real estate partner of the DP World Tour since 2025.

McIlroy arrives in Abu Dhabi as the reigning Masters champion and defending Race to Dubai winner. He has finished runner-up at Yas Links four times but has never won the tournament. His return also comes with the season-long Race to Dubai still to be decided, with Patrick Reed currently leading McIlroy by around 300 points.

Rory McIlroy targets eighth Race to Dubai title

McIlroy’s return to Abu Dhabi gives him another opportunity to close the gap on Reed before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Northern Irishman is seeking an eighth Race to Dubai title, which would match Colin Montgomerie’s record. McIlroy has won the season-long title in four consecutive years and is looking to add another Harry Vardon Trophy to his career.

Reed’s strong start to the 2026 season has put him at the top of the standings. He won the Dubai Desert Classic in January, finished second in Bahrain and then won the Qatar Masters. He later confirmed his participation in the DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy has already acknowledged the importance of the Abu Dhabi event and his desire to finally win at Yas Links.

“The Abu Dhabi Championship is always one of the tournaments I look forward to, and it’s great to see Aldar come on board as the new title partner,” McIlroy said.

“Abu Dhabi is a fantastic place to visit, Yas Links is always in immaculate condition, and the atmosphere throughout the week makes it a special event.”

McIlroy added: “I’ve finished runner-up here four times, so I’d obviously love to go one better and finally win it. I really enjoy finishing my season in the UAE, and hopefully I can have a strong week and put myself in a position to win another Race to Dubai title.”

DP World Tour confirms Abu Dhabi and Dubai Play-Offs

The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship will feature the leading 70 available players in the Race to Dubai Rankings. After the event at Yas Links, the top 50 will advance to the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 12 to 15.

The DP World Tour has also confirmed that its Play-Off events remain scheduled for the UAE despite concerns surrounding travel to the region.

DP World Tour Chief Executive Officer Guy Kinnings said the organization intended to stage both events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“The reality is we expect every intention to be playing in Abu Dhabi and Dubai,” Kinnings said. “Work has started and we’re building stuff at Yas Links and at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, so our intention is to go ahead.”

Kinnings added: “We clearly need to keep in touch with travel advisors and other people who help with us, but our plan is definitely to play the Playoffs in the UAE.”

Aldar’s title partnership adds another element to the Abu Dhabi event. The company owns Yas Links, which has hosted the championship since 2022, while the tournament is staged by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour.

Aaron Rai is the defending champion after winning at Yas Links last November. The Englishman later claimed his first major championship at the 2026 US PGA Championship.

McIlroy will first compete in the DP World Tour’s India Championship from October 15 to 18 before heading to Abu Dhabi for the Play-Off opener.