Rory McIlroy Discusses Family Question Amid Concerns Before The Open Championship

Rory McIlroy has taken a careful approach to this year’s PGA Tour schedule, taking a lighter approach as he heads into The Open Championship this year and intentionally carving out more time for his family.

Though McIlroy found success at the Masters with the approach, he faces some questions about whether he will be ready for the final major on this year’s schedule.

Rory McIlroy Faces Preparation Questions

As CBS Sports noted, McIlroy remains among the favorites for The Open this year, despite playing in fewer tournaments than he traditionally would at this point. McIlroy spent some time away from the PGA Tour in anticipation of the Masters, taking day trips to Augusta to practice on the course.

“Rory McIlroy is three tournaments short of where he was in 2025 heading into The Open, as the energy largely feels better (both literally and figuratively),” the report noted. “His motivation was clear last year, heading into an Open hosted by his home country (Northern Ireland), and although this one will be held in England, his intentions remain to get his hands on golf’s most coveted trophies.”

The report added that McIlroy has done well at the start of each tournament, but suffered some struggles in the final weekend.

“McIlroy’s main issue amid this light schedule has not been his play in the first two rounds,” the report noted. “He was in with a chance heading into the weekend at the U.S. Open before rounds of 73-73. A similar story unfolded at the Scottish Open, where he shared the lead at the 18- and 36-hole marks before finishing just inside the top 10.”

But McIlroy has defended his approach, saying he values the additional time he’s been able to spend with his family and believes he’s done well when he chooses to play this year.

“So it’s not like I’m coming in and starting slow, and the little bit of extra practice I think actually helps in some ways,” he said. “I think one of the other benefits for me, like I’m nearly 20 years into this, and I need to do everything I can to keep my enthusiasm as high as possible, and playing a lighter schedule definitely does that.”

Rory McIlroy Still Faces Favorable Odds

As CBS Sports noted in a separate report, oddsmakers are still high on McIlroy’s chances heading into The Open Championship. He has seen his odds surge, putting him at 17-to-2 odds, just behind leader Scottie Scheffler at 15-to-1.

The report added that Scheffler has fallen off a bit in recent tournaments, though still managed to earn some strong finishes.

“Scheffler’s struggles have been relative to expectation, as he has been a constant presence on the first page of the leaderboard this season, with four runner-up finishes, nine total top 10s and 14 top 25s in his 15 starts. That’s why he’s remained the strong pre-tournament favorite each week even as his winless drought has dragged on since January, but his performance last week at the Scottish Open rang new alarm bells.”