Rory McIlroy Announces Unfortunate Family News After Historic Feat

Rory McIlroy won his eighth Race to Dubai title Sunday, tying Colin Montgomerie’s record.

McIlroy finished solo second at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, lifting him past Eugenio Chacarra in the season-long standings. It is his fifth consecutive title.

The World No. 2 said winning eight was never a goal growing up. He was emotional after achieving the feat, but side by side he also announced rather painful news.

Rory McIlroy Announces Unfortunate Family News

McIlroy became emotional as he spoke about his father, Gerry, after the round. He revealed that his father is in the hospital. But it was also mixed with some good news.

“He’s been in the hospital for the last two months,” McIlroy said. “Underwent a huge operation at the end of September and he’s recovering well, thankfully. When I left to come here to the Middle East, I went up to Cleveland to see him before I went. He said to me, ‘Go win the race in Dubai.'”

He broke into tears at the last part.

Gerry, a scratch golfer, introduced his son to the game at a young age. Longtime coach Michael Bannon believes McIlroy’s swing took root as he watched his father hit balls from a stroller. Gerry’s loose, flowing rhythm is also in his son’s swing.

Gerry also adjusted the pars on the course for his small son. That let young McIlroy finish rounds under par.

He worked three jobs so his only son could chase the game. One of them was at Holywood Golf Club, where McIlroy grew up playing golf.

“We didn’t take a family holiday for over a decade,” McIlroy said of his parents in 2017.

Getting his father’s dreams fulfilled was a very big accomplishment for the two-time Masters winner.

Rory McIlroy Tees Off in the PGA Tour in 2 Months

The Dubai finale ended the 2026 Race to Dubai. The Australian Open is the main event left on McIlroy’s 2026 schedule.

The tournament runs Dec. 3-6 in Melbourne. McIlroy plans to stay in Australia after the tournament. He will play the Cathedral Invitational, which benefits Adam Scott’s foundation.

Then McIlroy turns his attention to the 2027 PGA Tour season. The tour opens Jan. 21 at The American Express in La Quinta, California. McIlroy is expected to tee off for the first time in February for the 2027 PGA Tour schedule.